Weather Mostly dry next week with above-normal temperatures A little rain and snow may graze the South Coast on Monday, but mid-week will remain dry with highs around 40.

Above-average temperatures will continue across Massachusetts next week, with a brief period of light snow and rain due on the South Coast Monday morning.

Aside from Monday’s precipitation, it will be mostly dry through the middle of next week, with some possible snow and showers due again Friday into next weekend.

“Even the cold days over the next week are not that cold. A storm tracking to our south on Monday may throw some light rain or snow toward the Cape but most of us stay dry,” tweeted WCVB Meteorologist Mike Wankum.

Even the cold days over the next week are not that cold. A storm tracking to our south on Monday may throw some light rain or snow toward the Cape but most of us stay dry. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/SBAhdRhlBq — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) January 7, 2023

“Dry and quiet weather expected through the weekend. Next shot of some light rain/snow comes on Monday,” the National Weather Service’s Boston bureau tweeted.

Dry and quiet weather expected through the weekend. Next shot of some light rain/snow comes on Monday. #mawx #ctwx #riwx pic.twitter.com/WYzWPdy6YJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2023

For next week’s day-by-day forecast, the NWS Boston bureau predicts a high of 41 on Monday, with partly sunny skies for most of the state. Tuesday will bring more sun, with a high of 41. Wednesday cools down a little to a high near 38, with partial sunshine. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 38. There is a 40 percent chance of rain and snow arriving on Friday, with a high near 40.

Advertisement:

Looking ahead to next weekend, AccuWeather forecasts occasional rain and drizzle with highs in the mid-40s.

Remembering the New England Ice Storm of 1998

The NWS Boston bureau on Saturday shared a look back at a historic ice storm that crippled much of New England 25 years ago.

“[On this day] in Weather History: January 7, 1998. One of the most destructive ice storms on record struck New England and southeast Canada,” the weather service tweeted.

#OTD in Weather History: January 7, 1998.



One of the most destructive ice storms on record struck New England and southeast Canada. pic.twitter.com/eHbe4gs8US — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 7, 2023

According to the NWS, the weather event was one of the most destructive ice storms on record, with historic impacts from northern New York into northern New England and southeast Canada.

The long-duration ice storm brought more than three inches of ice accumulation that caused an estimated $3 billion in damage. Millions of people went without power for weeks, and millions of acres of trees were damaged.

Local meteorologists also reflected on the ice storm.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of the big ice storm. Millions of people without power, and the power outages lasted for weeks for some. Incredible destruction. Ice build up in inches,” tweeted GBH Meteorologist Dave Epstein.

“Ugh….Was living in Yarmouth, Maine at the time. Brutal event,” said 7 News’ Jeremy Reiner.