Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Quiet, seasonable weather is on tap for the first half of the workweek across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies on Monday with light winds and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be chances for morning showers or flurries in areas south of the Mass. Pike.
Tuesday looks partly cloudy as well with highs in the upper 30s.
