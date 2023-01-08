Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast A partly cloudy day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Quiet, seasonable weather is on tap for the first half of the workweek across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies on Monday with light winds and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be chances for morning showers or flurries in areas south of the Mass. Pike.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy as well with highs in the upper 30s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 30°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 44° 33°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 30°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 38° 34°

Thu Rain to snow Rain to snow 43° 40°

Fri Rain Rain 49° 36°

Sat Showers Showers 44° 31° Down Arrow