Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

A partly cloudy day.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Quiet, seasonable weather is on tap for the first half of the workweek across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for partly cloudy skies on Monday with light winds and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be chances for morning showers or flurries in areas south of the Mass. Pike.

Tuesday looks partly cloudy as well with highs in the upper 30s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 08
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    37° 30°
  • Mon January 09
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    44° 33°
  • Tue January 10
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    40° 30°
  • Wed January 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    38° 34°
  • Thu January 12
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    43° 40°
  • Fri January 13
    Rain
    Rain
    49° 36°
  • Sat January 14
    Showers
    Showers
    44° 31°