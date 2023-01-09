Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Partly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Dry, seasonable weather is expected across the Boston region for the next few days.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy, breezy day with high temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday before rain arrives Thursday evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with flurries Partly sunny with flurries 43° 33°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 26°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 38° 34°

Thu Rain to snow Rain to snow 42° 42°

Fri Rain Rain 56° 44°

Sat Showers Showers 49° 29°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 38° 25° Down Arrow