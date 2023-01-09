Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Dry, seasonable weather is expected across the Boston region for the next few days.
Tuesday will be a partly cloudy, breezy day with high temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees, according to forecasters.
Similar weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday before rain arrives Thursday evening.
