Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly cloudy with highs around 40 degrees.

By Jack Pickell

Dry, seasonable weather is expected across the Boston region for the next few days.

Tuesday will be a partly cloudy, breezy day with high temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees, according to forecasters.

Similar weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday before rain arrives Thursday evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 09
    Partly sunny with flurries
    43° 33°
  • Tue January 10
    Mostly sunny
    40° 26°
  • Wed January 11
    Intermittent clouds
    38° 34°
  • Thu January 12
    Rain to snow
    42° 42°
  • Fri January 13
    Rain
    56° 44°
  • Sat January 14
    Showers
    49° 29°
  • Sun January 15
    Mostly cloudy
    38° 25°