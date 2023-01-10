Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cool with a mix of sun and clouds.

Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Cool, dry weather is on tap for Wednesday before wet conditions arrive on Thursday.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Thursday starts off mostly cloudy with showers arriving during the day or early evening. Steady rain is expected Thursday night and on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 10
    Mostly cloudy
    41° 27°
  • Wed January 11
    Intermittent clouds
    36° 31°
  • Thu January 12
    Rain to snow
    42° 42°
  • Fri January 13
    Rain
    56° 40°
  • Sat January 14
    Showers
    44° 29°
  • Sun January 15
    Mostly sunny
    40° 28°
  • Mon January 16
    Sunny
    42° 30°