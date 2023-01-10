Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Cool with a mix of sun and clouds. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Cool, dry weather is on tap for Wednesday before wet conditions arrive on Thursday.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Thursday starts off mostly cloudy with showers arriving during the day or early evening. Steady rain is expected Thursday night and on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 41° 27°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 36° 31°

Thu Rain to snow Rain to snow 42° 42°

Fri Rain Rain 56° 40°

Sat Showers Showers 44° 29°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 28°

Mon Sunny Sunny 42° 30°