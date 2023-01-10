Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Cool, dry weather is on tap for Wednesday before wet conditions arrive on Thursday.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 30s.
Thursday starts off mostly cloudy with showers arriving during the day or early evening. Steady rain is expected Thursday night and on Friday.
