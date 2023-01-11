Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Rain arrives during the afternoon.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region is set for a stretch of wet weather and mild temperatures.

Thursday beings with cloudy skies, according to forecasters. Showers will begin during the afternoon with periods of heavy rain expected Thursday night into Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s while Friday will see highs in the mid 50s.

Dry, cooler weather is expected for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 11
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    35° 30°
  • Thu January 12
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    44° 41°
  • Fri January 13
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 34°
  • Sat January 14
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    38° 27°
  • Sun January 15
    Sunny
    Sunny
    40° 28°
  • Mon January 16
    Sunny
    Sunny
    42° 33°
  • Tue January 17
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    44° 35°