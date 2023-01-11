Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region is set for a stretch of wet weather and mild temperatures.
Thursday beings with cloudy skies, according to forecasters. Showers will begin during the afternoon with periods of heavy rain expected Thursday night into Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s while Friday will see highs in the mid 50s.
Dry, cooler weather is expected for the weekend.
