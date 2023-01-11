Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Rain arrives during the afternoon. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston region is set for a stretch of wet weather and mild temperatures.

Thursday beings with cloudy skies, according to forecasters. Showers will begin during the afternoon with periods of heavy rain expected Thursday night into Friday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s while Friday will see highs in the mid 50s.

Dry, cooler weather is expected for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 35° 30°

Thu Rain to snow Rain to snow 44° 41°

Fri Showers Showers 56° 34°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 38° 27°

Sun Sunny Sunny 40° 28°

Mon Sunny Sunny 42° 33°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 44° 35° Down Arrow