Weather What to know about the rain and snow in Mass. on Thursday The light rain and snow that will arrive during the mid-morning hours will gradually end through the afternoon. Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe, File

Massachusetts is in for some wintry, wet precipitation on Thursday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that a storm system will bring a period of slushy snow to the interior part of the state and rain elsewhere.

Less than an inch of snow or sleet may be seen in western and central Massachusetts, according to the service.

The light rain and snow that will arrive during the mid-morning hours will gradually end through the afternoon.

This is not meant to be exact, but does give an idea of the timing and types of precipitation expected across southern New England today. Light rain and snow arrives during the mid morning hours and gradually ends this afternoon. More widespread rain expected tonight. pic.twitter.com/SmW8hcP9At — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 12, 2023

But widespread rain will fall overnight, accompanied by increasing winds and mild temperatures, overnight Thursday into the first half of Friday.

“Rain comes to an end from west to east Friday afternoon with spotty snow showers across the higher terrain of northwest Massachusetts,” forecasters wrote.