What to know about the rain and snow in Mass. on Thursday

Massachusetts is in for some wintry, wet precipitation on Thursday.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that a storm system will bring a period of slushy snow to the interior part of the state and rain elsewhere.
Less than an inch of snow or sleet may be seen in western and central Massachusetts, according to the service.
The light rain and snow that will arrive during the mid-morning hours will gradually end through the afternoon.
But widespread rain will fall overnight, accompanied by increasing winds and mild temperatures, overnight Thursday into the first half of Friday.
“Rain comes to an end from west to east Friday afternoon with spotty snow showers across the higher terrain of northwest Massachusetts,” forecasters wrote.
