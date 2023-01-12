Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Mild with morning rain.

Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The workweek comes to an end with a wet and very mild day across the Boston region

Forecasters are calling for heavy rain and gusty winds during the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain tapers off during the late morning and early afternoon.

The weekend looks dry with more seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 12
    Rain to snow
    43° 40°
  • Fri January 13
    Showers
    58° 33°
  • Sat January 14
    Intermittent clouds
    38° 31°
  • Sun January 15
    Mostly cloudy
    38° 28°
  • Mon January 16
    Mostly cloudy
    38° 33°
  • Tue January 17
    Mostly cloudy
    46° 35°
  • Wed January 18
    Partly sunny
    50° 34°