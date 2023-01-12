Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The workweek comes to an end with a wet and very mild day across the Boston region
Forecasters are calling for heavy rain and gusty winds during the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain tapers off during the late morning and early afternoon.
The weekend looks dry with more seasonable temperatures.
