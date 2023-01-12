Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Mild with morning rain. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

The workweek comes to an end with a wet and very mild day across the Boston region

Forecasters are calling for heavy rain and gusty winds during the morning. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain tapers off during the late morning and early afternoon.

The weekend looks dry with more seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain to snow Rain to snow 43° 40°

Fri Showers Showers 58° 33°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 38° 31°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 38° 28°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 38° 33°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 46° 35°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 50° 34° Down Arrow