Weather A wintry mix starts the week, with rain returning Thursday and Friday Southeastern New England can expect light snow and rain on Sunday and Monday, then a few dry days midweek.

Next week’s forecast calls for a mix of snow and rain in eastern Massachusetts on Sunday and Monday, with between one and three inches of snow accumulation possible in some areas.

Coastal areas are more likely to see snow accumulation, with mostly rain and sleet due inland through Monday. Things will dry out by midweek, with most of the state getting seasonally cold temperatures in the 30s and 40s until Friday, when there will be a slight warmup and more rain. The only chance of sunshine in the next few days comes on Wednesday.

What meteorologists are saying about the messy weather

Local forecasters are monitoring an offshore ocean storm that will bring early-week precipitation to eastern New England.

“Light mixed precip this AM will give way to a cloudy and blustery Saturday. We turn our attention to Sunday when a long period (36hrs) of light snow will yield up to 3″ of snow across SE MA. Localized higher amounts are possible, so we will continue to monitor trends,” tweeted the National Weather Service’s (NWS) Boston bureau.

[5am] Light mixed precip this AM will give way to a cloudy and blustery Saturday. We turn our attention to Sunday when a long period (36hrs) of light snow will yield up to 3" of snow across SE MA. Localized higher amounts are possible, so we will continue to monitor trends. pic.twitter.com/jrGujFUtnJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 14, 2023

“Our next event is already underway…as snow/mix/rain turn to all snow Sun & continue off & on thru Mon. Most see a up to 1″, but some come away with up to 4″. Nearly impossible to pin it down, since the storm is wobbling & banding could set up anywhere. Models no help,” tweeted NBC Boston Meteorologist Pete Bouchard.

Our next event is already underway…as snow/mix/rain turn to all snow Sun & continue off & on thru Mon.🥺 Most see a up to 1", but some come away with up to 4". Nearly impossible to pin it down, since the storm is wobbling & banding could set up anywhere. Models no help. pic.twitter.com/wRTIBl6ZT5 — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) January 14, 2023

“Another batch of precip starts Sunday morning and should yield some snow for eastern Mass. The snow will have some trouble sticking at first, but should end up amounting to a 1-3″ accumulation over parts of SE Mass,” tweeted WCVB Meteorologist A.J. Burnett.

Another batch of precip starts Sunday morning and should yield some snow for eastern Mass. The snow will have some trouble sticking at first, but should end up amounting to a 1-3" accumulation over parts of SE Mass.https://t.co/iGUVNOKst3 #WCVB pic.twitter.com/hQP6d1Cj65 — A.J. Burnett (@WxManAJB) January 14, 2023

“Pretty gross weekend, pretty gross stretch. Very little sunshine ahead…except perhaps Wednesday. Balancing out all those blue skies in 2022,” tweeted WBZ Chief Meteorologist Eric Fisher.

Pretty gross weekend, pretty gross stretch. Very little sunshine ahead…except perhaps Wednesday. Balancing out all those blue skies in 2022. #wbz pic.twitter.com/Xf5APQ2pEz — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) January 14, 2023

Next week’s day-by-day forecast

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) Boston bureau forecasts snow starting in eastern Massachusetts around 8 a.m. Sunday and continuing through 5 p.m., with little or no snow accumulation expected. There’s a chance of rain after 5 p.m., with more snow possible overnight. Sunday’s high will reach 37, with an overnight low of around 27. Wind gusts could reach as high as 30 mph on Sunday.

More snow is due on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. day, mainly before 9 a.m. Forecasters predict little or no accumulation Monday and a high of around 36. Winds will also die down on Monday, with gusts of around 11 mph.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the high 40s on both days. A strong chance of rain arrives again on Thursday, with a high near 50. Rain will likely continue into the evening and continue Friday. Some moderate winds are due by the end of the week, with gusts reaching 22 mph on Friday.

Next weekend should be dry, with sunshine due Saturday, Jan. 21, and a few clouds expected on Sunday, Jan. 22, according to AccuWeather. Both days next weekend will bring seasonal temperatures, with a high of around 40.