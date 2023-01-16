Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Milder with morning sunshine. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A stretch of dry, milder weather settles in on Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for morning sunshine with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. There will be slight chances for showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday looks cloudy with highs around 50 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Snow Snow 33° 31°

Tue Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 47° 38°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 50° 34°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 40° 35°

Fri Showers Showers 39° 32°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 40° 31°

Sun Rain to snow Rain to snow 43° 34° Down Arrow