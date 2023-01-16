Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Milder with morning sunshine.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of dry, milder weather settles in on Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for morning sunshine with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. There will be slight chances for showers in the late afternoon and evening.

Wednesday looks cloudy with highs around 50 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 16
    Snow
    33° 31°
  • Tue January 17
    Partly sunny with showers
    47° 38°
  • Wed January 18
    Mostly cloudy
    50° 34°
  • Thu January 19
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    40° 35°
  • Fri January 20
    Showers
    39° 32°
  • Sat January 21
    Mostly cloudy
    40° 31°
  • Sun January 22
    Rain to snow
    43° 34°