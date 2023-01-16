Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of dry, milder weather settles in on Tuesday across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for morning sunshine with clouds increasing during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. There will be slight chances for showers in the late afternoon and evening.
Wednesday looks cloudy with highs around 50 degrees.
