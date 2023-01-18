Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thursday starts off dry across the Boston region before rain and chances for snow settle in.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies to start the day with high temperatures in the low 40s. Rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. Snow is possible, particularly in areas to the north and west.
Precipitation continues on Friday with better chances for snow in some areas. The rain-snow line isn’t set in stone, so stay with Boston.com for the latest on the weather.
