Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Rain arrives late in the day.

Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

Thursday starts off dry across the Boston region before rain and chances for snow settle in.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies to start the day with high temperatures in the low 40s. Rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. Snow is possible, particularly in areas to the north and west.

Precipitation continues on Friday with better chances for snow in some areas. The rain-snow line isn’t set in stone, so stay with Boston.com for the latest on the weather.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 18
    Showers
    Showers
    50° 35°
  • Thu January 19
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    40° 35°
  • Fri January 20
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    39° 30°
  • Sat January 21
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    36° 28°
  • Sun January 22
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    40° 38°
  • Mon January 23
    Showers
    Showers
    48° 31°
  • Tue January 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    40° 34°