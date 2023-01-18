Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Rain arrives late in the day. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

Thursday starts off dry across the Boston region before rain and chances for snow settle in.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies to start the day with high temperatures in the low 40s. Rain moves in during the afternoon and evening. Snow is possible, particularly in areas to the north and west.

Precipitation continues on Friday with better chances for snow in some areas. The rain-snow line isn’t set in stone, so stay with Boston.com for the latest on the weather.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 50° 35°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 40° 35°

Fri Rain to snow Rain to snow 39° 30°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 36° 28°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 40° 38°

Mon Showers Showers 48° 31°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 40° 34°