Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Periods of rain and light snow.

By Jack Pickell

Rain and snow are in the forecast for Friday before dry conditions return for much of the weekend.

Forecasters expect periods of rain and light snow across the region. Accumulations are expected to be low with higher totals in areas well to the north and west.

Saturday and Sunday look cloudy with seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 19
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    40° 36°
  • Fri January 20
    Rain to snow
    38° 28°
  • Sat January 21
    Mostly cloudy
    34° 25°
  • Sun January 22
    Cloudy
    40° 38°
  • Mon January 23
    Showers
    42° 31°
  • Tue January 24
    Intermittent clouds
    43° 30°
  • Wed January 25
    Showers
    39° 34°