Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast Periods of rain and light snow.

Rain and snow are in the forecast for Friday before dry conditions return for much of the weekend.

Forecasters expect periods of rain and light snow across the region. Accumulations are expected to be low with higher totals in areas well to the north and west.

Saturday and Sunday look cloudy with seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 40° 36°

Fri Rain to snow Rain to snow 38° 28°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 34° 25°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 40° 38°

Mon Showers Showers 42° 31°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 43° 30°

Wed Showers Showers 39° 34° Down Arrow