Here’s what to expect from the rain and snow on Monday

After a night of soaking rain across much of the Boston region, a changeover to some accumulating snow is expected Monday.
Precipitation is expected throughout the day into the evening, according to forecasters. Once rain changes over to snow, anywhere from a coating to a few inches is possible.
The storm moves out overnight ahead of a partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.
