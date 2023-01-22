Weather

Here’s what to expect from the rain and snow on Monday

Rain changing over to snow.

Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a night of soaking rain across much of the Boston region, a changeover to some accumulating snow is expected Monday.

Precipitation is expected throughout the day into the evening, according to forecasters. Once rain changes over to snow, anywhere from a coating to a few inches is possible.

The storm moves out overnight ahead of a partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 22
    Showers
    37° 36°
  • Mon January 23
    Rain to snow
    37° 30°
  • Tue January 24
    Intermittent clouds
    41° 30°
  • Wed January 25
    Mostly cloudy
    37° 34°
  • Thu January 26
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    50° 28°
  • Fri January 27
    Mostly sunny
    37° 29°
  • Sat January 28
    Partly sunny
    40° 30°