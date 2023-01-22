Weather Here’s what to expect from the rain and snow on Monday Rain changing over to snow. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

After a night of soaking rain across much of the Boston region, a changeover to some accumulating snow is expected Monday.

[Sunday Night and Monday] Snow in the higher elevations tonight with rain in lower elevations and coastal areas. Rain snow line moves SE through the region tomorrow with everyone seeing snow by tomorrow afternoon. Use caution on the roads tonight and tomorrow. #MAWX #CTWX #RIWX pic.twitter.com/x2DaQtNLWJ — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 22, 2023

Precipitation is expected throughout the day into the evening, according to forecasters. Once rain changes over to snow, anywhere from a coating to a few inches is possible.

The storm moves out overnight ahead of a partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 37° 36°

Mon Rain to snow Rain to snow 37° 30°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 41° 30°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 37° 34°

Thu Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 50° 28°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 29°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 40° 30° Down Arrow