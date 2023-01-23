Weather

List: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far

Parts of the state are already seeing more than a couple inches of accumulation.

By Dialynn Dwyer

FRANKLIN COUNTY
Rowe3in1000PM01/22
Leverett1.5in1000PM01/22
HAMPDEN COUNTY
2 ESE Holyoke1in935PM01/22
…Hampshire County…
1 ESE Plainfield3in1047PM01/22
1 ENE Easthampton1in945PM01/22
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
Ashby3in1200AM01/23
1 SW Lexington0.2in751PM01/22
…Norfolk County…
1 ESE Randolph0.1in653PM01/22
WORCESTER COUNTY
4 NW Ashburnham3in537AM01/23
1 SW Ashburnham2.8in1145PM01/22
1 SW Gardner1.5in1218AM01/23
1 ESE Fitchburg1in830PM01/22
Athol1in924PM01/22
Sterling1in955PM01/22
4 SSW Leominster1in1004PM01/22
Worcester AP0.6in952PM01/22
2 WSW Westborough0.4in725PM01/22