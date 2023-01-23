List: How much snow has fallen in Mass. so far

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Check back for the latest totals as the National Weather Service updates its numbers.
|FRANKLIN COUNTY
|Rowe
|3
|in
|1000
|PM
|01/22
|Leverett
|1.5
|in
|1000
|PM
|01/22
|HAMPDEN COUNTY
|2 ESE Holyoke
|1
|in
|935
|PM
|01/22
|…Hampshire County…
|1 ESE Plainfield
|3
|in
|1047
|PM
|01/22
|1 ENE Easthampton
|1
|in
|945
|PM
|01/22
|MIDDLESEX COUNTY
|Ashby
|3
|in
|1200
|AM
|01/23
|1 SW Lexington
|0.2
|in
|751
|PM
|01/22
|…Norfolk County…
|1 ESE Randolph
|0.1
|in
|653
|PM
|01/22
|WORCESTER COUNTY
|4 NW Ashburnham
|3
|in
|537
|AM
|01/23
|1 SW Ashburnham
|2.8
|in
|1145
|PM
|01/22
|1 SW Gardner
|1.5
|in
|1218
|AM
|01/23
|1 ESE Fitchburg
|1
|in
|830
|PM
|01/22
|Athol
|1
|in
|924
|PM
|01/22
|Sterling
|1
|in
|955
|PM
|01/22
|4 SSW Leominster
|1
|in
|1004
|PM
|01/22
|Worcester AP
|0.6
|in
|952
|PM
|01/22
|2 WSW Westborough
|0.4
|in
|725
|PM
|01/22
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.