Weather Map: Here’s where power outages are being reported in Mass. Snow and ice overnight are causing outages, particularly in western and central parts of the state.

Wintry weather that arrived Sunday is expected to stick around in Massachusetts on Monday, potentially impacting both the morning and evening commutes.

Already, the storm, with its snow and ice overnight, has resulted in power outages for thousands in the state, particularly in western and central Massachusetts.

Below, see the latest on outages being reported by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.



