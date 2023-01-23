Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and blustery. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

After a snowy Monday, dry conditions are on tap for Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, blustery winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

More snow and rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain to snow Rain to snow 36° 29°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 42° 28°

Wed Flurries Flurries 37° 34°

Thu Showers Showers 50° 28°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 29°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 44° 32°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 42° 36° Down Arrow