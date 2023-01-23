Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and blustery.

By Jack Pickell

After a snowy Monday, dry conditions are on tap for Tuesday across the Boston region.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, blustery winds, and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

More snow and rain is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Today January 23
    Rain to snow
    36° 29°
  • Tue January 24
    Intermittent clouds
    42° 28°
  • Wed January 25
    Flurries
    37° 34°
  • Thu January 26
    Showers
    50° 28°
  • Fri January 27
    Mostly sunny
    37° 29°
  • Sat January 28
    Mostly cloudy
    44° 32°
  • Sun January 29
    Cloudy
    42° 36°