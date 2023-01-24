Weather 6 maps forecasting how much more snow will arrive in Mass. on Wednesday “This may lead to another messy ride home Wednesday afternoon/evening.” Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP

Keep your shovel handy — more snow is on its way to Massachusetts.

Forecasters are predicting that a new weather system will bring another wave of snow and rain to the region late Wednesday into early Thursday this week.

The National Weather Service has already posted a Winter Storm Watch for parts of central and all of western Massachusetts starting Wednesday through Thursday morning.

The service said the system will begin as snow Wednesday afternoon before changing to rain that night.

“Majority of the global guidance show the onset of precip arriving southwest to northeast during early to mid afternoon,” the service said. “With cold antecedent airmass, expecting a front end dump of snow. Near the immediate coast confidence is lower for all snow, could be a snow/rain mix. Overall, this may lead to another messy ride home Wednesday afternoon/evening.”

So far, the service is predicting Boston could see a few inches of accumulation, with higher snow totals expected in central and western Massachusetts.

Below, six maps from local forecasters predicting how much more snow could arrive from the mid-week storm.

[Wednesday-Thursday Snow] No, this isn't snow total's from today, it's expected accumulations from our NEXT system Wednesday evening into Thursday…



This next storm will pack a "front end punch", with most accumulation occurring overnight. pic.twitter.com/Fe1jgIr7t9 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 24, 2023

Did you see the latest #snowmap for Wednesday afternoon & night? A flip to rain will wash some of it away by the time you wake up Thursday. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/t8XPK6WNCA — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 24, 2023

NEXT STORM

Arrives tomorrow (Wednesday) by early afternoon with a burst of snow.

❄️This will make for a slippery PM commute

🌧️Snow will change to rain from S to N during the evening. Highest snow totals 3-6" N&W of I-495

🌬️Rain tapers Thursday AM, near 50 with gusty winds#WCVB pic.twitter.com/LnVE1eWrhd — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 24, 2023

Several inches of snow across the interior before the flip to rain. Slushy inch or so near the coast. pic.twitter.com/Emd50PSYQK — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 24, 2023

Beware of the ice this morning… but it will be sunny later today before the snow returns Wednesday. Watch @zackgreenwx hour-by-hour forecast: https://t.co/eskwWDx2sk pic.twitter.com/Ton8Dvf1Jl — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) January 24, 2023

The light snow that develops Wed midday/afternoon ramps up as a decent evening burst but a rain line marches south to north Wed later eve & night, leaving the mountains with the most snow again. The change to rain will make things sloppy in the 1"-4" snow areas Thu AM. pic.twitter.com/RaNOlsfq6U — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) January 24, 2023