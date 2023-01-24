6 maps forecasting how much more snow will arrive in Mass. on Wednesday

Newsletter Signup
Keep your shovel handy — more snow is on its way to Massachusetts.
Forecasters are predicting that a new weather system will bring another wave of snow and rain to the region late Wednesday into early Thursday this week.
The National Weather Service has already posted a Winter Storm Watch for parts of central and all of western Massachusetts starting Wednesday through Thursday morning.
The service said the system will begin as snow Wednesday afternoon before changing to rain that night.
“Majority of the global guidance show the onset of precip arriving southwest to northeast during early to mid afternoon,” the service said. “With cold antecedent airmass, expecting a front end dump of snow. Near the immediate coast confidence is lower for all snow, could be a snow/rain mix. Overall, this may lead to another messy ride home Wednesday afternoon/evening.”
So far, the service is predicting Boston could see a few inches of accumulation, with higher snow totals expected in central and western Massachusetts.
Below, six maps from local forecasters predicting how much more snow could arrive from the mid-week storm.
