Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Mostly cloudy and mild.

Runners pass a pump house as they loop around the Cleveland Circle Reservoir.
Runners pass a pump house as they loop around the Cleveland Circle Reservoir. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After a wet start, the Boston region will see improving conditions on Thursday.

Forecasters expect overnight rain to wind down during the morning, leading to a mostly cloudy day with gusty winds and high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Friday looks sunnier with highs in the upper 30s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 25
    Snow
    Snow
    39° 35°
  • Thu January 26
    Showers
    Showers
    51° 31°
  • Fri January 27
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    37° 31°
  • Sat January 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    46° 32°
  • Sun January 29
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    46° 34°
  • Mon January 30
    Overcast
    Overcast
    39° 31°
  • Tue January 31
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    40° 30°