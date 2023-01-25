Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Mostly cloudy and mild. Runners pass a pump house as they loop around the Cleveland Circle Reservoir. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

After a wet start, the Boston region will see improving conditions on Thursday.

Forecasters expect overnight rain to wind down during the morning, leading to a mostly cloudy day with gusty winds and high temperatures around 50 degrees.

Friday looks sunnier with highs in the upper 30s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Snow Snow 39° 35°

Thu Showers Showers 51° 31°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 37° 31°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 46° 32°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 46° 34°

Mon Overcast Overcast 39° 31°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 40° 30° Down Arrow