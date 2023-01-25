Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
After a wet start, the Boston region will see improving conditions on Thursday.
Forecasters expect overnight rain to wind down during the morning, leading to a mostly cloudy day with gusty winds and high temperatures around 50 degrees.
Friday looks sunnier with highs in the upper 30s.
