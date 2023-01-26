Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny skies. Pedestrians walking on Tremont Street cast long shadows on the brick sidewalk. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff/File

Pleasant weather is expected across the Boston region to wrap up the workweek.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Friday with light winds and high temperatures around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be a bit milder with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain Rain 52° 30°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 33°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 46° 35°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 48° 37°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 42° 32°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 40° 23°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 32° 23° Down Arrow