Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Pleasant weather is expected across the Boston region to wrap up the workweek.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Friday with light winds and high temperatures around 40 degrees.
Saturday will be a bit milder with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.
