Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Pedestrians walking on Tremont Street cast long shadows on the brick sidewalk. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff/File

By Jack Pickell

Pleasant weather is expected across the Boston region to wrap up the workweek.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies on Friday with light winds and high temperatures around 40 degrees.

Saturday will be a bit milder with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 26
    Rain
    52° 30°
  • Fri January 27
    Mostly sunny
    40° 33°
  • Sat January 28
    Partly sunny
    46° 35°
  • Sun January 29
    Mostly cloudy
    48° 37°
  • Mon January 30
    Cloudy
    42° 32°
  • Tue January 31
    Mostly sunny
    40° 23°
  • Wed February 01
    Mostly cloudy
    32° 23°