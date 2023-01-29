Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Mild weather is expected to start the workweek across the Boston region.
Monday will see mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, according to forecasters.
Tuesday through Thursday look dry with seasonable temperatures.
