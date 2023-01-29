Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Mostly cloudy and mild. A woman walks with her dog along Pleasure Bay Beach. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Mild weather is expected to start the workweek across the Boston region.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, according to forecasters.

Tuesday through Thursday look dry with seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 51° 40°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 48° 31°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 33° 21°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 32° 24°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 40° 24°

Fri Sunny Sunny 28° -10°

Sat Cold Cold 10° 7° Down Arrow