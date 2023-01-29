Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Mostly cloudy and mild.

BOSTON, MA - 1/28/2023 Temperatures reached into the 50s on Saturday. STANDALONE
A woman walks with her dog along Pleasure Bay Beach. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Mild weather is expected to start the workweek across the Boston region.

Monday will see mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s, according to forecasters.

Tuesday through Thursday look dry with seasonable temperatures.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 29
    Showers
    Showers
    51° 40°
  • Mon January 30
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    48° 31°
  • Tue January 31
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    33° 21°
  • Wed February 01
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    32° 24°
  • Thu February 02
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    40° 24°
  • Fri February 03
    Sunny
    Sunny
    28° -10°
  • Sat February 04
    Cold
    Cold
    10°