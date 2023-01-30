Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly.

People go for a brisk winter walk with a dog along a breakwater in Squantum with Boston in the background.
People go for a brisk winter walk with a dog along a breakwater in Squantum with Boston in the background. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A stretch of pleasant, seasonably chilly weather settles into the Boston region beginning on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Similar weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday before a blast of bitterly cold temperatures arrives Friday night and Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 30
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    46° 35°
  • Tue January 31
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    38° 20°
  • Wed February 01
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    32° 24°
  • Thu February 02
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    38° 22°
  • Fri February 03
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    28° -10°
  • Sat February 04
    Cold
    Cold
  • Sun February 05
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    37° 34°