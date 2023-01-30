Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. People go for a brisk winter walk with a dog along a breakwater in Squantum with Boston in the background. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A stretch of pleasant, seasonably chilly weather settles into the Boston region beginning on Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Similar weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday before a blast of bitterly cold temperatures arrives Friday night and Saturday.

