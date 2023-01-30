Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of pleasant, seasonably chilly weather settles into the Boston region beginning on Tuesday.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 30s.
Similar weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday before a blast of bitterly cold temperatures arrives Friday night and Saturday.
