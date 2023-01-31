Weather Map: How frigid it will feel on Friday and Saturday with the ‘dangerously cold airmass’ arriving Forecasters are warning the system will deliver a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.” John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe, File

Don’t get used to the seasonal temperatures that are blanketing Massachusetts right now; they won’t be here for long.

The National Weather Service is warning that a “dangerously cold airmass” will arrive on our doorstep early Friday morning into Saturday, delivering a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.”

According to the service, the last time we saw cold of this magnitude was Valentine’s Day 2016.

“The arctic front delivering this cold shot arrives sometime Friday morning, likely as early as the pre-dawn hours for western zones,” forecasters said. “Though guidance is coming into more agreement on the arrival time, there remains some uncertainty, and the core of the cold air doesn’t arrive until Friday night/early Saturday. This means that Friday’s high temperature will occur during the early hours of the morning before the strong cold air advection takes place.”

Residents should expect widespread below zero temperatures by Saturday morning, according to the service.

The minimum apparent temperature Friday night into Saturday morning is forecast to be -30 in Boston.

Dangerously cold airmass expected late Fri into Sat. Check out the forecast minimum wind chills for late Fri night and Sat morning. pic.twitter.com/hoOLM3s7O7 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 30, 2023

An arctic front will move through Friday and deliver a dangerously cold airmass to southern New England late Friday into Saturday. Wind chills could get as low as -20 to -40 late Friday night and Saturday morning, and even colder in the Berkshires. pic.twitter.com/YGxVuAWFM9 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 31, 2023

The service and Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency are urging residents to make preparations for the cold now, warning that under the expected conditions frostbite can occur within 10 minutes.

With arctic air invading the region Friday & Saturday, now is a good time to prepare, so here are some #extreme cold safety tips. Also, get your vehicle battery checked. #Arctic #coldwave #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/nBpocHyZWj — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 30, 2023

Prepare your…



🏠 Make sure smoke and CO detectors are working & have fresh batteries. Caulk/weather-strip windows & doors to keep cold out



🚗 Pack jumper cables, extra warm layers/blankets & emergency kit



🐾 Plan to keep pets indoors & protect paws during short trips out — MEMA (@MassEMA) January 30, 2023

The good news is that the service is predicting that the temperatures are expected to rebound quickly from the Arctic air, rising well into the 40s on Sunday and Monday.