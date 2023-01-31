Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Sunny with seasonable temperatures.

The Sudbury and One Congress buildings in Boston during a winter morning sunrise.
The Sudbury and One Congress buildings in Boston during a winter morning sunrise. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Quiet, seasonable weather is on tap for the next couple of days across the Boston region.

Wednesday morning could see light snow showers across parts of the South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands, according to forecasters, but elsewhere skies will be sunny with high temperatures in the 30s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. A blast of bitter cold is expected late Friday and on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today January 31
    Snow
    38° 20°
  • Wed February 01
    Mostly sunny
    32° 24°
  • Thu February 02
    Partly sunny
    38° 22°
  • Fri February 03
    Mostly sunny
    28° -10°
  • Sat February 04
    Cold
  • Sun February 05
    Mostly cloudy
    42° 37°
  • Mon February 06
    Intermittent clouds
    48° 34°