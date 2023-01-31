Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Sunny with seasonable temperatures. The Sudbury and One Congress buildings in Boston during a winter morning sunrise. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

Quiet, seasonable weather is on tap for the next couple of days across the Boston region.

Wednesday morning could see light snow showers across parts of the South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands, according to forecasters, but elsewhere skies will be sunny with high temperatures in the 30s.

Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. A blast of bitter cold is expected late Friday and on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Snow Snow 38° 20°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 32° 24°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 38° 22°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 28° -10°

Sat Cold Cold 8° 8°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 42° 37°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 48° 34° Down Arrow