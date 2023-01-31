Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Quiet, seasonable weather is on tap for the next couple of days across the Boston region.
Wednesday morning could see light snow showers across parts of the South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands, according to forecasters, but elsewhere skies will be sunny with high temperatures in the 30s.
Thursday looks partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. A blast of bitter cold is expected late Friday and on Saturday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.