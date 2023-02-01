Weather

Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and breezy.

People stroll through Lynch Park in Beverly. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

Pleasant weather is expected on Thursday across the Boston region before temperatures plummet Friday.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Temperatures Friday fall from the 20s in the morning to the teens during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with some below zero-readings expected. Saturday will see frigid temperatures as well before warmer air returns on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 01
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    30° 24°
  • Thu February 02
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    39° 19°
  • Fri February 03
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    26° -10°
  • Sat February 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    15° 14°
  • Sun February 05
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    45° 36°
  • Mon February 06
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    42° 30°
  • Tue February 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    43° 39°