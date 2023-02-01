Weather Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast Partly sunny and breezy. People stroll through Lynch Park in Beverly. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Pleasant weather is expected on Thursday across the Boston region before temperatures plummet Friday.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Temperatures Friday fall from the 20s in the morning to the teens during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the single digits with some below zero-readings expected. Saturday will see frigid temperatures as well before warmer air returns on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 30° 24°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 39° 19°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 26° -10°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 15° 14°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 45° 36°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 42° 30°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 43° 39° Down Arrow