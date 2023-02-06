Weather

Here’s the forecast for Tuesday

Clear skies will give way to an overcast day in Boston. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Boston.com Staff

Following a record-setting temperature swing, the forecast for the Boston region is returning to normal.

A crisp, clear morning with temperatures in the mid-20s will give way to partly cloudy skies and a high of 36 degrees during the day. By nightfall, temperatures are expected to hover near freezing and some precipitation will roll in just before midnight.

Some spots could see a few snowflakes, but most locations will just get a few overnight hours of rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 06
    Mostly cloudy
    49° 25°
  • Tue February 07
    Cloudy
    35° 31°
  • Wed February 08
    Partly sunny
    51° 34°
  • Thu February 09
    Showers
    45° 40°
  • Fri February 10
    Mostly cloudy
    58° 42°
  • Sat February 11
    Showers
    44° 29°
  • Sun February 12
    Mostly sunny
    40° 30°