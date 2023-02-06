This weekend’s temperature swing was the biggest ever on record

Newsletter Signup
Boston experienced record-breaking cold on Saturday, thanks to the arrival of arctic air that saw temperatures plummet into negative double digits.
The city saw a minimum temperature of -10 on Saturday, breaking the previous 1886 record for Feb. 4 of -2, according to the National Weather Service.
But that’s not the only record that was broken over the weekend.
Boston also saw its largest temperature swing across 30 hours in history, with the mercury springing up from -7 to 50, according to WBZ meteorologist Zack Green.
“Quite a dramatic swing!” the National Weather Service said, highlighting how temperatures changed between 2 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
According to the service, Southern New England should see more mild temperatures this week, with the potential for some rain and snow showers on Tuesday.
“Another frontal system will bring rain Thursday into Thursday night followed by drier and unseasonably mild weather Friday,” the service said. “Rain chances increase again Friday night into Saturday as a storm lifts [northeast] from the Ohio Valley and into New England. Blustery and colder conditions behind the storm Sunday.”
