Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Cloudy with highs in the 40s. People play with their dogs at Rexhame Beach in Marshfield. Globe staff photo/Craig F. Walker

The Boston region is in for another quiet, mild weather week.

Monday looks like a cloudy day with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.

Tuesday is expected to see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 40s.

Even milder weather is being forecasted for later in the week with potential record-breaking highs possible.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 50° 38°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 45° 36°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 49° 36°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 49°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 63° 50°

Fri Showers Showers 60° 24°

Sat Sunny Sunny 39° 31° Down Arrow