Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

The Boston region is in for another quiet, mild weather week.
Monday looks like a cloudy day with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.
Tuesday is expected to see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 40s.
Even milder weather is being forecasted for later in the week with potential record-breaking highs possible.
