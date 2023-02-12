Weather

Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Cloudy with highs in the 40s.

People play with their dogs at Rexhame Beach in Marshfield. Globe staff photo/Craig F. Walker

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region is in for another quiet, mild weather week.

Monday looks like a cloudy day with light winds and high temperatures in the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.

Tuesday is expected to see mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the upper 40s.

Even milder weather is being forecasted for later in the week with potential record-breaking highs possible.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 12
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    50° 38°
  • Mon February 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    45° 36°
  • Tue February 14
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    49° 36°
  • Wed February 15
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 49°
  • Thu February 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    63° 50°
  • Fri February 17
    Showers
    Showers
    60° 24°
  • Sat February 18
    Sunny
    Sunny
    39° 31°