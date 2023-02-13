Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mostly sunny with gusty winds.

People running in Boston's Seaport District.
People running in Boston's Seaport District. Boston, MA - 2/10/2023: Unusual warm February days during winter time.... many were out running with the warm February temperatures . (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A warming trend will play out over the workweek across the Boston region.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 50s, according to forecasters.

Wednesday’s highs could hit the mid 50s, and temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 13
    Mostly cloudy
    44° 36°
  • Tue February 14
    Mostly sunny
    50° 36°
  • Wed February 15
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 49°
  • Thu February 16
    Mostly cloudy
    63° 50°
  • Fri February 17
    Showers
    56° 24°
  • Sat February 18
    Sunny
    41° 33°
  • Sun February 19
    Partly sunny
    48° 40°