Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

A warming trend will play out over the workweek across the Boston region.
Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 50s, according to forecasters.
Wednesday’s highs could hit the mid 50s, and temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the 60s.
