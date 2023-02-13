Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Mostly sunny with gusty winds. People running in Boston's Seaport District. Boston, MA - 2/10/2023: Unusual warm February days during winter time.... many were out running with the warm February temperatures . (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A warming trend will play out over the workweek across the Boston region.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s to upper 50s, according to forecasters.

Wednesday’s highs could hit the mid 50s, and temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the 60s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 44° 36°

Tue Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 50° 36°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 49°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 63° 50°

Fri Showers Showers 56° 24°

Sat Sunny Sunny 41° 33°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 48° 40° Down Arrow