Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

The Boston region will enjoy a stretch of positively spring-like weather over the next couple of days.
Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures well into the 50s, according to forecasters.
Thursday’s highs could reach the mid 60s. Friday will see cooler temperatures along with periods of showers.
