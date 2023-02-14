Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Highs well into the 50s. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston region will enjoy a stretch of positively spring-like weather over the next couple of days.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures well into the 50s, according to forecasters.

Thursday’s highs could reach the mid 60s. Friday will see cooler temperatures along with periods of showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 51° 37°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 55° 49°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 63° 50°

Fri Showers Showers 56° 24°

Sat Sunny Sunny 41° 33°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 40°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 53° 40° Down Arrow