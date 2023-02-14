Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Highs well into the 50s.

David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will enjoy a stretch of positively spring-like weather over the next couple of days.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures well into the 50s, according to forecasters.

Thursday’s highs could reach the mid 60s. Friday will see cooler temperatures along with periods of showers.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    51° 37°
  • Wed February 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    55° 49°
  • Thu February 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    63° 50°
  • Fri February 17
    Showers
    Showers
    56° 24°
  • Sat February 18
    Sunny
    Sunny
    41° 33°
  • Sun February 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    48° 40°
  • Mon February 20
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    53° 40°