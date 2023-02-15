Weather

Thursday’s weather forecast: High temperatures could be record breaking

Highs could reach into the 60s.

Enjoying mild February temperatures on the Boston Common.
Enjoying mild February temperatures on the Boston Common. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region’s mild winter is about to get even warmer.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures possibly reaching into the 60s, according to forecasters. The record high in Boston for Feb. 16 is 60 degrees set in 1910, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will see showers as temperatures drop during the day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 15
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    57° 50°
  • Thu February 16
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    62° 48°
  • Fri February 17
    Showers
    Showers
    59° 24°
  • Sat February 18
    Sunny
    Sunny
    41° 33°
  • Sun February 19
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    50° 40°
  • Mon February 20
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    53° 38°
  • Tue February 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    47° 31°