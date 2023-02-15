Thursday’s weather forecast: High temperatures could be record breaking

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region’s mild winter is about to get even warmer.
Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures possibly reaching into the 60s, according to forecasters. The record high in Boston for Feb. 16 is 60 degrees set in 1910, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday will see showers as temperatures drop during the day.
