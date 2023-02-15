Weather Thursday’s weather forecast: High temperatures could be record breaking Highs could reach into the 60s. Enjoying mild February temperatures on the Boston Common. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston region’s mild winter is about to get even warmer.

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures possibly reaching into the 60s, according to forecasters. The record high in Boston for Feb. 16 is 60 degrees set in 1910, according to the National Weather Service.

If you think it's warm today, just wait until tomorrow 👀 Boston and Providence's record highs for the day are both 60 set in 1910, so we're in record breaking territory. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/WvEbQSGRho — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 15, 2023

Friday will see showers as temperatures drop during the day.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 57° 50°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 62° 48°

Fri Showers Showers 59° 24°

Sat Sunny Sunny 41° 33°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 50° 40°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 53° 38°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 47° 31° Down Arrow