Weather Balmy Boston breaks daily record for high temperature Cities across New England broke their record high temperatures Thursday. Boston broke its record high temperature Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

Boston and many other New England cities broke their high temperature records Thursday, some of which were set over 100 years ago.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), by 10 a.m., Boston had broken the record high temperature for Feb. 16 of 60 degrees. That record was set in 1882 and met again in 1910.

The new record high, set Thursday, is 62 degrees.

Here's a look at the official highs across the area today. One for the books. #wbz pic.twitter.com/2MB32oU8cp — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 17, 2023

Providence shattered its record high temperature Thursday, according to the NWS, hitting 71 degrees. The previous record was only 60 degrees and was also set in 1910.

This trend was seen all across New England Thursday.

Daily record highs today: pic.twitter.com/XA57mmWka8 — Tania Leal (@TaniaLealTV) February 16, 2023

According to WBZ-TV meteorologist Eric Fisher, this winter has been the fourth warmest winter on record, and will likely now move up to the number three slot.

In case you're wondering where this winter ranks…currently 4th warmest on record to-date. Should move up to 3rd after today. Common theme lately #wbz pic.twitter.com/95Gb74DMZL — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) February 16, 2023

NBC 10 Boston meteorologist Tevin Wooten said Boston has seen about as many days with a high above 60 degrees this winter as it has days where the high was below freezing.

Winter is Boston's fastest warming season.



How warm has this winter been, you ask? We've pretty much had just as many days in the 60s as we have days below freezing!#ClimateEmergency #Boston pic.twitter.com/1NIeDa66sw — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) February 16, 2023

According to WCVB meteorologist Mike Wankum, Boston typically wouldn’t even see a day with a high of 62 until early May.

How strange was the weather today? We don't usually hit 62 until May 2nd. We smashed a record that has stood since 1910 in Boston. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/D1DvPOkdVl — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) February 16, 2023

According to Fisher, there’s a chance of more record breaking temperatures on Friday. The NWS is predicting a high of 58 for the Boston area.

Tonight, the Boston area is expected to see some rain, mostly before 10 p.m., and really tapering off into a drizzle by 1 a.m., according to the NWS. The low is expected to reach 48 degrees, and fog is possible after 1 a.m.

Advertisement:

Though it might be warm on Friday, rain is expected between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., amounting to a quarter to a half inch of rain, according to the NWS. Some patches of fog are also expected, but the rain should become drizzle by 7 p.m.

Gusts of wind overnight could reach 31 mph with an expected low temperature of 23 degrees, according to the NWS. Saturday will be cooler, with an expected high of only 40 degrees.

But by next week, temperatures are likely to warm again. As of Thursday evening, the NWS predicts the high on President’s Day to reach 53 degrees.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 47°

Fri Rain Rain 58° 23°

Sat Sunny Sunny 43° 33°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 48° 40°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 53° 36°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 47° 37°

Wed Showers Showers 48° 34° Down Arrow