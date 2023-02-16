Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After Thursday’s record-setting warmth, Friday will feature a mild start along with some wet weather.
Forecasters expect periods of rain during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s early in the day to the 30s by nighttime.
Saturday looks sunny with highs in the low 40s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.