Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A mild start along with some rain.

Boston, MA - 12/16/2022: Rain in Boston in the early morning by Congress Street heavy at times as a frontal storm passes through the area. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

After Thursday’s record-setting warmth, Friday will feature a mild start along with some wet weather.

Forecasters expect periods of rain during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s early in the day to the 30s by nighttime.

Saturday looks sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    62° 47°
  • Fri February 17
    Rain
    Rain
    58° 23°
  • Sat February 18
    Sunny
    Sunny
    43° 33°
  • Sun February 19
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    48° 40°
  • Mon February 20
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    53° 36°
  • Tue February 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    47° 37°
  • Wed February 22
    Showers
    Showers
    48° 34°