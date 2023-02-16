Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A mild start along with some rain. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

After Thursday’s record-setting warmth, Friday will feature a mild start along with some wet weather.

Forecasters expect periods of rain during the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s early in the day to the 30s by nighttime.

Saturday looks sunny with highs in the low 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 62° 47°

Fri Rain Rain 58° 23°

Sat Sunny Sunny 43° 33°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 48° 40°

Mon Cloudy Cloudy 53° 36°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 47° 37°

Wed Showers Showers 48° 34° Down Arrow