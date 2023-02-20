Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Mostly showers with snow in the higher elevations. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

The Boston region will see periods of rain on Tuesday while areas to the north and west could see some snow.

Mild & dry today. Colder on Tue with 1-3" of elevational snow as a frontal system moves through. A more significant winter storm brings a messy mix Wed night through Thu. Stay tuned for more details! #mawx #riwx #ctwx pic.twitter.com/wAhjZ3qc8d — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 20, 2023

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy start to the day. Some areas could see a bit of light snow while most will see late-day showers. The best chances for accumulating snow will be in higher elevations to the north and west. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday’s daytime looks dry with a wintry mix moving in overnight into Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 61° 36°

Tue Showers Showers 42° 33°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 44° 32°

Thu Rain to snow Rain to snow 36° 27°

Fri Partly sunny with flurries Partly sunny with flurries 32° 11°

Sat Cold Cold 25° 23°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 38° 26° Down Arrow