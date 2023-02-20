Weather

Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Mostly showers with snow in the higher elevations.

Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will see periods of rain on Tuesday while areas to the north and west could see some snow.

Forecasters are calling for a cloudy start to the day. Some areas could see a bit of light snow while most will see late-day showers. The best chances for accumulating snow will be in higher elevations to the north and west. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday’s daytime looks dry with a wintry mix moving in overnight into Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 20
    Showers
    61° 36°
  • Tue February 21
    Showers
    42° 33°
  • Wed February 22
    Mostly cloudy
    44° 32°
  • Thu February 23
    Rain to snow
    36° 27°
  • Fri February 24
    Partly sunny with flurries
    32° 11°
  • Sat February 25
    Cold
    25° 23°
  • Sun February 26
    Cloudy
    38° 26°