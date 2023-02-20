Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston region will see periods of rain on Tuesday while areas to the north and west could see some snow.
Forecasters are calling for a cloudy start to the day. Some areas could see a bit of light snow while most will see late-day showers. The best chances for accumulating snow will be in higher elevations to the north and west. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Wednesday’s daytime looks dry with a wintry mix moving in overnight into Thursday.
