Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

A quiet weather day is expected across the Boston region on Wednesday before some messy weather arrives.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.
Precipitation arrives in the evening, bringing periods of possible snow, sleet, and rain overnight and during the day on Thursday.
