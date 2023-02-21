Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

By Jack Pickell

A quiet weather day is expected across the Boston region on Wednesday before some messy weather arrives.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Precipitation arrives in the evening, bringing periods of possible snow, sleet, and rain overnight and during the day on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 21
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    39° 34°
  • Wed February 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    45° 32°
  • Thu February 23
    Snow
    Snow
    37° 32°
  • Fri February 24
    Partly sunny with flurries
    Partly sunny with flurries
    37° 11°
  • Sat February 25
    Cold
    Cold
    23° 20°
  • Sun February 26
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    33° 22°
  • Mon February 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    35° 31°