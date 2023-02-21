Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

A quiet weather day is expected across the Boston region on Wednesday before some messy weather arrives.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Precipitation arrives in the evening, bringing periods of possible snow, sleet, and rain overnight and during the day on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain to snow Rain to snow 39° 34°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 45° 32°

Thu Snow Snow 37° 32°

Fri Partly sunny with flurries Partly sunny with flurries 37° 11°

Sat Cold Cold 23° 20°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 33° 22°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 35° 31° Down Arrow