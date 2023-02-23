Weather Freezing rain and sleet are possible overnight. A bigger snow event could come next week. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff





The lack of much cold and snow this season means that when we do see either of those, it tends to be a bigger deal.

Overnight a small area of precipitation will cross the region. It’s likely going to be either freezing rain or sleet. Either way, it’s going to mean road crews have to go back out to treat the roads before dawn on Friday. The good news is that the precipitation will be over a few hours before sunrise.

A light glaze of ice is likely Thursday night in much of the area. – DAVE EPSTEIN

On Friday, we may briefly get above freezing for a couple of hours. Otherwise, it’s going to be cold and windy, with temperatures falling in the afternoon to be near 20 by dark. This is the beginning of about 24 hours of arctic air.

When you get up Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits and only reaching the low to mid-20s in the afternoon. There could also be a snow shower.

Sunday is a little milder with readings back into the 30s along with a chance of snow showers again.

Notice the top line in red, which represents predicted temperatures, becomes cold Saturday morning. – NOAA

Monday looks to be cold and dry before clouds roll in in the afternoon, setting the stage for the potential snowstorm Monday night and Tuesday.

There’s always the potential this ends up being nothing, or not an impactful snow event. But I would say this is our strongest likelihood of a more significant snow so far this winter. The details on this will become clearer over the upcoming weekend but it’s one of those stay tuned situations.

The global models are predicting accumulating snow for the area on Tuesday next week. This forecast can change significantly over the coming days. – TROPICALTIDBITS