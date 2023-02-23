Weather

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Partly sunny and chilly.

Newton, MA, 01/31/2023, A light dusting of snow is visible on Beacon Street as people walk their dogs.
Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston region is set for a dry, chilly day to wrap up the workweek.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 30s, according to forecasters.

Saturday will be even colder with highs only reaching the 20s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 23
    Freezing rain
    Freezing rain
    34° 29°
  • Fri February 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    36° 12°
  • Sat February 25
    Cold
    Cold
    23° 18°
  • Sun February 26
    Flurries
    Flurries
    36° 26°
  • Mon February 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    34° 29°
  • Tue February 28
    Snow
    Snow
    38° 27°
  • Wed March 01
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    38° 27°