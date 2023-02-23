Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region is set for a dry, chilly day to wrap up the workweek.
Friday will feature partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 30s, according to forecasters.
Saturday will be even colder with highs only reaching the 20s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.