Here's what to expect from Friday's weather forecast Partly sunny and chilly.

The Boston region is set for a dry, chilly day to wrap up the workweek.

Friday will feature partly sunny skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 30s, according to forecasters.

Saturday will be even colder with highs only reaching the 20s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Freezing rain Freezing rain 34° 29°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 36° 12°

Sat Cold Cold 23° 18°

Sun Flurries Flurries 36° 26°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 34° 29°

Tue Snow Snow 38° 27°

Wed Cloudy Cloudy 38° 27° Down Arrow