Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston region will enjoy a pleasant day on Wednesday before wet weather moves back in.
Wednesday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with light winds and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.
Showers are possible overnight into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the upper 40s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.