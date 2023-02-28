Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

The Boston region will enjoy a pleasant day on Wednesday before wet weather moves back in.

Wednesday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with light winds and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.

Showers are possible overnight into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the upper 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain to snow Rain to snow 36° 31°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 44° 35°

Thu Showers Showers 49° 30°

Fri Flurries Flurries 39° 34°

Sat Flurries Flurries 38° 27°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 36° 29°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 30° Down Arrow