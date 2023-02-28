Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Milder with a mix of sun and clouds.

Boston, MA - 2/10/2023: Unusual warm February days during winter time.... many were out running with the warm February temperatures in the Seaport District . (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
By Jack Pickell

The Boston region will enjoy a pleasant day on Wednesday before wet weather moves back in.

Wednesday looks like a mix of sun and clouds with light winds and high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s, according to forecasters.

Showers are possible overnight into Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the upper 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today February 28
    Rain to snow
    36° 31°
  • Wed March 01
    Intermittent clouds
    44° 35°
  • Thu March 02
    Showers
    49° 30°
  • Fri March 03
    Flurries
    39° 34°
  • Sat March 04
    Flurries
    38° 27°
  • Sun March 05
    Cloudy
    36° 29°
  • Mon March 06
    Mostly sunny
    41° 30°