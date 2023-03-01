Weather

What forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of the upcoming wintry mix in Mass.

"A small shift colder/warmer makes a big difference in how much, if any, snow you will receive by Saturday morning."

By Dialynn Dwyer

We’re not done with winter weather yet.

Friday's storm:

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low pressure system is headed toward Massachusetts, bringing with it a wintry mix that will impact the region Friday night into Saturday. 

So far, the meteorologists are predicting the more significant weather impacts will be seen north of I-90, but that mixed precipitation — mainly in the form of sleet — will be seen across swaths of Massachusetts.

The biggest burst of precipitation is expected between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday, with snow showers possibly lingering into early Sunday morning. 

“We expect the highest accumulations of snow from this system in areas where elevation exceeds 600-800ft, with significantly less snow/sleet anticipated below 600ft,” the service said Thursday. “Much like the system we experienced this past Tuesday, it will be a race against the clock to see how much snow/sleet can accumulate before sunrise, as warming surface temperatures will limit additional accumulations on paved/treated surfaces after 7-9 a.m.”

Below, what local forecasters are saying so far about the timing and impacts of the wintry mix:

NWS Boston: ‘This may result in slick travel late on Friday and early Saturday.’

Dave Epstein: ‘A small shift colder/warmer makes a big difference in how much, if any, snow you will receive by Saturday morning.’

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Put it all together, end up with burst of snow Fri late evening, overnight, early Sat dropping plowable snow for most, excepting the South Coast.’

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Snow will mix with sleet and change to rain along the coast and in SE MA.’

Eric Fisher, CBS Boston: ‘A lot more wind will be expected with this next storm…especially near the coast on Saturday.’

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Don’t be surprised if you wake up Saturday morning and the ground is just wet!’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Ski Country will do real well with this one.’