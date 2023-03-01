What forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of the upcoming wintry mix in Mass.

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
We’re not done with winter weather yet.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a low pressure system is headed toward Massachusetts, bringing with it a wintry mix that will impact the region Friday night into Saturday.
So far, the meteorologists are predicting the more significant weather impacts will be seen north of I-90, but that mixed precipitation — mainly in the form of sleet — will be seen across swaths of Massachusetts.
The biggest burst of precipitation is expected between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday, with snow showers possibly lingering into early Sunday morning.
“We expect the highest accumulations of snow from this system in areas where elevation exceeds 600-800ft, with significantly less snow/sleet anticipated below 600ft,” the service said Thursday. “Much like the system we experienced this past Tuesday, it will be a race against the clock to see how much snow/sleet can accumulate before sunrise, as warming surface temperatures will limit additional accumulations on paved/treated surfaces after 7-9 a.m.”
Below, what local forecasters are saying so far about the timing and impacts of the wintry mix:
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.