Weather What forecasters are saying about the timing and impacts of the upcoming wintry mix in Mass. "A small shift colder/warmer makes a big difference in how much, if any, snow you will receive by Saturday morning."

We’re not done with winter weather yet.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a low pressure system is headed toward Massachusetts, bringing with it a wintry mix that will impact the region Friday night into Saturday.

So far, the meteorologists are predicting the more significant weather impacts will be seen north of I-90, but that mixed precipitation — mainly in the form of sleet — will be seen across swaths of Massachusetts.

The biggest burst of precipitation is expected between midnight and 7 a.m. Saturday, with snow showers possibly lingering into early Sunday morning.

“We expect the highest accumulations of snow from this system in areas where elevation exceeds 600-800ft, with significantly less snow/sleet anticipated below 600ft,” the service said Thursday. “Much like the system we experienced this past Tuesday, it will be a race against the clock to see how much snow/sleet can accumulate before sunrise, as warming surface temperatures will limit additional accumulations on paved/treated surfaces after 7-9 a.m.”

Below, what local forecasters are saying so far about the timing and impacts of the wintry mix:

NWS Boston: ‘This may result in slick travel late on Friday and early Saturday.’

[Fri Night/Saturday] A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain is expected Friday night through Saturday. This may result in slick travel late on Friday and early Saturday. Here is a look at the preliminary snow/sleet totals across southern New England. pic.twitter.com/gwluRLBIVb — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 1, 2023

Dave Epstein: ‘A small shift colder/warmer makes a big difference in how much, if any, snow you will receive by Saturday morning.’

The predicted temperature profile for the weekend storm is marginal again. A small shift colder/warmer makes a big difference in how much, if any, snow you will receive by Saturday morning. Left of diagonal black line is under 0C/32F, to the right is above. pic.twitter.com/kqaey4mRJY — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) March 2, 2023

Precip should start as snow either side of midnight Friday. Friday evening plans are not impacted by the weather. pic.twitter.com/1NwGHi7NAF — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) March 2, 2023

By sunrise Saturday it is snowing steadily to the north, and raining to the south, but in the middle, either side of Mass Pike, it's almost a toss-up. Placement of wet snow/mix/rain line is of course critical to how much snow vs rain occurs in and around greater Boston. #Weather pic.twitter.com/nzxDnFuklV — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) March 2, 2023

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston and NECN: ‘Put it all together, end up with burst of snow Fri late evening, overnight, early Sat dropping plowable snow for most, excepting the South Coast.’

Heaviest snow falls for most overnight Friday night into early Saturday AM. Warmth comes from two sources – from the south aloft & the ocean at the surface. This means a mix to sleet increases south to north, change to rain near coast for some Sat. Mix continues much of day… pic.twitter.com/OqUAzBdZXN — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 2, 2023

…the difference from Tuesday's storm is heavier precipitation that falls overnight, meaning likely messier over a larger area Saturday morning, and therefore starting from behind on road improvement. Also still TBD on exact temperature profile. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 2, 2023

Put it all together, end up with burst of snow Fri late evening, overnight, early Sat dropping plowable snow for most, excepting the South Coast. As mentioned on-air, our 4"-6" zone is probably too wide, but precise temps will determine which side (6-8 or 2-4) needs to adjust in. pic.twitter.com/zV2LXDcXyR — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 2, 2023

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Snow will mix with sleet and change to rain along the coast and in SE MA.’

NEXT STORM

Brings snow after the evening commute Friday night -Saturday AM.

Snow will mix with sleet and change to rain along the coast and in SE MA.

East winds will gust 40-50mph at the coast driving in milder air off the ocean

Highest snow totals N&W of I-495 for >4"#WCVB pic.twitter.com/NRMnWulLeT — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 2, 2023

Eric Fisher, CBS Boston: ‘A lot more wind will be expected with this next storm…especially near the coast on Saturday.’

A lot more wind will be expected with this next storm…especially near the coast on Saturday. Ferry disruption/cancellations will be possible. Latest forecast at 11 #wbz pic.twitter.com/x1rkw0dUQi — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 2, 2023

Part of the puzzle is that there will be severe weather/a lot of convection to our southwest tomorrow. Guidance seems to be amplifying a bit. Will see how that affects things for us — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 2, 2023

Vicki Graf, Boston 25 News: ‘Don’t be surprised if you wake up Saturday morning and the ground is just wet!’

SNOW MAP: With an easterly wind, snow switches over to a mix closer to the coast, keeping totals lower. Also keep in mind that some of this snow across eastern MA will get washed away by rain, so don't be surprised if you wake up Saturday morning and the ground is just wet! pic.twitter.com/a0GEUKV7z4 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) March 2, 2023

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Ski Country will do real well with this one.’

Snow/sleet totals highs across northern Mass, especially across the higher terrain. Ski Country will do real well with this one. pic.twitter.com/1kFbt2jAA8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 2, 2023

Strong east winds send temps above freezing by Saturday morning near and east of 495. pic.twitter.com/2pzpMkdaVw — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 2, 2023