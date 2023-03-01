Weather Massachusetts is in for another round of winter weather. What to know. “Next storm looks SLOPPY.” Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe, File

It may be the first day of meteorological spring, but it looks like Massachusetts is still in for some winter weather.

Forecasters are eyeing an approaching low pressure system that will bring a wintry mix to the region late Friday into Saturday.

The National Weather Service is so far predicting that “more significant weather impacts” are likely north of I-90.

“There remains considerable uncertainty with respect to the track and intensity of this storm, but confidence is growing that at least minor winter storm impacts will be observed over the areas north of I-90,” the service said Wednesday.

Models are suggesting “reasonably high probabilities of substantial snowfall” for those areas along, and north of, the Mass. Pike, anywhere from a 60 to 80 percent chance of more than 4 inches of accumulation, according to the service.

“Probabilities drop off rapidly south of the I-90 corridor as snowfall for the southern half of the forecast area will be more dependent on the storm track,” forecasters wrote. “A track [farther] to the south would support a higher chance for accumulating snow for CT, RI, and southeastern MA/Cape Cod. A more northern track would support more rainfall and limited winter weather impacts for the southern areas.”

[Wintry Mix ➡️Fri night into Sat] A wintry mix of snow, ice & rain develops Fri night but after the evening commute. Precipitation types and amounts are uncertain, but this graphic indicates current probability of 2" or more of snow/sleet through early Sat am. More later today. pic.twitter.com/CZghh2svRT — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 1, 2023

Meteorologist Chris Lambert at 7News said the highest chance for “mostly snow” is in northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Messy mix heading in Friday night – Saturday. Highest chance of mostly snow in northern Mass/NH. pic.twitter.com/0L2YnT3T6K — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 1, 2023

Separate of the potential for snowfall, meteorologists are expecting the storm will support conditions for a wintry mix — rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow.

WCVB Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon is predicting that the snow will arrive after the Friday evening commute, with the messy mix continuing on Saturday morning and eventually tapering off late in the evening.

“Next storm looks SLOPPY Friday night-Saturday with snow, a wintry mix and rain,” she said.

NEXT STORM

Friday night-Saturday AM starts as snow and could change to a wintry mix and rain depending on track of the low forming to our south.

-Snow arrives after PM commute Friday

-Best chance several inches snow is north

-Messy mix and rain Saturday AM, tapers late PM#WCVB pic.twitter.com/4vDS3DWE6c — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 1, 2023

So far, according to the National Weather Service, it looks like the precipitation will “persist” through most of the day Saturday before it moves out to sea overnight into Sunday.

“Details are vague at this time, but we will have a better idea of what to expect … over the next 24 hours,” the service said