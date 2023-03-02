Weather Snow maps: How much accumulation to expect in Mass. from Friday’s wintry mix “Ski Country will do real well with this one.”

You might want to keep your shovel handy a little longer — a messy wintry mix, including snow, is on its way to Massachusetts.

Forecasters are predicting a storm will arrive Friday night in Massachusetts, bringing with it a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain that will carry into Saturday.

So far, local meteorologists are expecting higher snow accumulations will be seen at the state’s higher elevations and north of the Mass. Pike.

Below, see which areas of Massachusetts and the region forecasters are saying could see accumulating snowfall from the storm.

[Fri Night/Saturday] A wintry mix of snow, ice and rain is expected Friday night through Saturday. This may result in slick travel late on Friday and early Saturday. Here is a look at the preliminary snow/sleet totals across southern New England. pic.twitter.com/gwluRLBIVb — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 1, 2023

Precipitation will overspread the area from west to east this morning before ending this afternoon and early evening. Rain and snow is expected along the coast with primarily snow in the mountains and far north. Some freezing rain/sleet may mix in across western NH. #MEwx #NHwx pic.twitter.com/8TCN2YyL1A — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) March 2, 2023

[3/2 4 AM] A light wintry mix could make for slick roadways this morning. Then our attention turns to the next winter storm Fri evening into Sat. Snowfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible. For the latest winter forecast, visit https://t.co/bWrAqA7uKd #snow #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/eowz1c2Feq — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) March 2, 2023

Based on the current suite of data here is what it's looking like for snow totals Friday night-Saturday morning. Likely tough to accumulate much during the day Saturday with higher sun angle and marginal temps +32F. Lines can shift w/new data later today. pic.twitter.com/s2hQl6N1Lt — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) March 2, 2023

NEXT STORM

Brings snow after the evening commute Friday night -Saturday AM.

Snow will mix with sleet and change to rain along the coast and in SE MA.

East winds will gust 40-50mph at the coast driving in milder air off the ocean

Highest snow totals N&W of I-495 for >4"#WCVB pic.twitter.com/NRMnWulLeT — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 2, 2023

SNOW MAP: With an easterly wind, snow switches over to a mix closer to the coast, keeping totals lower. Also keep in mind that some of this snow across eastern MA will get washed away by rain, so don't be surprised if you wake up Saturday morning and the ground is just wet! pic.twitter.com/a0GEUKV7z4 — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) March 2, 2023

Snow/sleet totals highs across northern Mass, especially across the higher terrain. Ski Country will do real well with this one. pic.twitter.com/1kFbt2jAA8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 2, 2023

A wet start this morning… and snow, ice and rain will be here late Friday into Saturday. Watch @zackgreenwx hour-by-hour forecast: https://t.co/TVjprGCKWj pic.twitter.com/H4wRRcCsxk — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) March 2, 2023

Put it all together, end up with burst of snow Fri late evening, overnight, early Sat dropping plowable snow for most, excepting the South Coast. As mentioned on-air, our 4"-6" zone is probably too wide, but precise temps will determine which side (6-8 or 2-4) needs to adjust in. pic.twitter.com/zV2LXDcXyR — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 2, 2023