Snow maps: How much accumulation to expect in Mass. from Friday’s wintry mix

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
You might want to keep your shovel handy a little longer — a messy wintry mix, including snow, is on its way to Massachusetts.
Forecasters are predicting a storm will arrive Friday night in Massachusetts, bringing with it a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain that will carry into Saturday.
So far, local meteorologists are expecting higher snow accumulations will be seen at the state’s higher elevations and north of the Mass. Pike.
Below, see which areas of Massachusetts and the region forecasters are saying could see accumulating snowfall from the storm.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.