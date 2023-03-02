Weather

Snow maps: How much accumulation to expect in Mass. from Friday’s wintry mix

“Ski Country will do real well with this one.”

By Dialynn Dwyer

Friday's storm:

You might want to keep your shovel handy a little longer — a messy wintry mix, including snow, is on its way to Massachusetts.

Forecasters are predicting a storm will arrive Friday night in Massachusetts, bringing with it a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain that will carry into Saturday. 

So far, local meteorologists are expecting higher snow accumulations will be seen at the state’s higher elevations and north of the Mass. Pike. 

Below, see which areas of Massachusetts and the region forecasters are saying could see accumulating snowfall from the storm. 

NWS Boston

NWS Gray

NWS Burlington

Dave Epstein

WCVB

Boston 25 News

7News

CBS Boston

NBC10 Boston & NECN