Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A mostly dry workweek is expected across the Boston region.
Monday will feature plenty of sunshine along with gusty winds, according to forecasters. High temperatures will be in the 40s.
Tuesday looks cloudy with highs in the 30s. There are slight chances for precipitation, but many areas should remain dry.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.