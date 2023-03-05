Weather Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast Sunny with gusty winds. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A mostly dry workweek is expected across the Boston region.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine along with gusty winds, according to forecasters. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

Tuesday looks cloudy with highs in the 30s. There are slight chances for precipitation, but many areas should remain dry.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 43° 35°

Mon Sunny Sunny 48° 29°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 36° 30°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 45° 34°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 43° 32°

Fri Sunny Sunny 44° 32°

Sat Flurries Flurries 43° 33° Down Arrow