Here’s what to expect from Monday’s weather forecast

Sunny with gusty winds.

People go for a brisk winter walk with a dog along a breakwater in Squantum with Boston in the background.
David L Ryan/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

A mostly dry workweek is expected across the Boston region.

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine along with gusty winds, according to forecasters. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

Tuesday looks cloudy with highs in the 30s. There are slight chances for precipitation, but many areas should remain dry.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 05
    Showers
    Showers
    43° 35°
  • Mon March 06
    Sunny
    Sunny
    48° 29°
  • Tue March 07
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    36° 30°
  • Wed March 08
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    45° 34°
  • Thu March 09
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    43° 32°
  • Fri March 10
    Sunny
    Sunny
    44° 32°
  • Sat March 11
    Flurries
    Flurries
    43° 33°