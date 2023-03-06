Weather Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s weather forecast Cooler with gusty winds. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Cool, blustery weather is expected across the Boston region on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies, gusty winds, and high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s.

More clouds are expected on Wednesday, but temperatures will rise to the mid 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 30°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 38° 29°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 44° 34°

Thu Rain to snow Rain to snow 44° 32°

Fri Sunny Sunny 46° 32°

Sat Flurries Flurries 41° 33°

Sun Flurries Flurries 40° 33° Down Arrow