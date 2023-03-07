Weather Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast Mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Boston, MA - 3/7/2022: Tate the one year old Golden Retriever had Pleasure Bay and his ball all to himself as the sky clouded up before the rain. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

A stretch of cool, blustery days continues across the Boston region on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly cloudy day with gusty winds and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Dry weather is expected for most locations over the rest of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 40° 28°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 44° 34°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 44° 32°

Fri Sunny Sunny 46° 32°

Sat Rain to snow Rain to snow 38° 31°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 42° 33°

Mon Flurries Flurries 43° 33° Down Arrow