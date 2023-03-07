Weather

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Mostly cloudy with gusty winds.

Boston, MA - 3/7/2022: Tate the one year old Golden Retriever had Pleasure Bay and his ball all to himself as the sky clouded up before the rain. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
By Jack Pickell

A stretch of cool, blustery days continues across the Boston region on Wednesday.

Forecasters are calling for a mostly cloudy day with gusty winds and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Dry weather is expected for most locations over the rest of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 07
    Intermittent clouds
    40° 28°
  • Wed March 08
    Mostly cloudy
    44° 34°
  • Thu March 09
    Mostly cloudy
    44° 32°
  • Fri March 10
    Sunny
    46° 32°
  • Sat March 11
    Rain to snow
    38° 31°
  • Sun March 12
    Partly sunny
    42° 33°
  • Mon March 13
    Flurries
    43° 33°