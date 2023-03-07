Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
A stretch of cool, blustery days continues across the Boston region on Wednesday.
Forecasters are calling for a mostly cloudy day with gusty winds and high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Dry weather is expected for most locations over the rest of the work week.
