Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Cloudy and breezy.

People walking among trees at Lynch Park in Beverly.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for cloudy skies. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

Thursday’s weather forecast looks gray and breezy across the Boston region.

Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies with steady winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. There will be slight chances for light showers in some spots.

Friday will see sunshine return along with reduced winds and highs in the mid 40s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 08
    Flurries
    Flurries
    47° 33°
  • Thu March 09
    Showers
    Showers
    44° 31°
  • Fri March 10
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    46° 34°
  • Sat March 11
    Rain to snow
    Rain to snow
    41° 31°
  • Sun March 12
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    44° 33°
  • Mon March 13
    Flurries
    Flurries
    43° 36°
  • Tue March 14
    Flurries
    Flurries
    42° 28°