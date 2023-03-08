Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s weather forecast

Newsletter Signup
Thursday’s weather forecast looks gray and breezy across the Boston region.
Forecasters are calling for cloudy skies with steady winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. There will be slight chances for light showers in some spots.
Friday will see sunshine return along with reduced winds and highs in the mid 40s.
