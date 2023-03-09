What forecasters are saying about the nor’easter

Newsletter Signup
Forecasters are warning Bay Staters that the nor’easter that arrived Monday afternoon and evening is expected to bring significant snowfall to most parts of the state.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Advisory for all of Massachusetts and a High Wind Warning for coastal areas of the state for 24 hours beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday. It also issued a Coastal Flooding Advisory from 3 to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
“This storm could be a fairly high impact storm for pretty much the entire state between the heavy, wet snow and the gusts of 55 to 60+ mph right along the coast,” NWS Boston Meteorologist Alan Dunham said Sunday night.
Despite the fact that the storm is expected to last nearly two days, it’s still one system, Dunham said.
It began to rain across the state Monday afternoon and evening before changing to snow in the higher elevations of Western and Central Massachusetts around 7 p.m.
Dunham said Monday evening that the rain is expected to shift to snow overnight in the rest of Western and Central Massachusetts, minus the Connecticut River Valley.
Greater Boston should begin seeing some snow mixed in with the rain late Tuesday morning, Dunham said, but by midnight, the precipitation is expected to turn entirely to snow.
Southeastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, but will accumulate some slushy, wet snow overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Dunham said.
In addition to the snow, strong winds are expected on the coast. Dunham said winds will start out at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, but Tuesday afternoon, they could reach up to 60 mph.
“There’s a good chance of some power outages because I would anticipate that branches, maybe even some trees, could come down with those winds and heavy, wet snow,” he said.
Dunham said snow and rain are expected to continue in most of the state through all of Tuesday and Tuesday night. It will likely taper off in Western and Central Massachusetts around 11 a.m. Wednesday and continue in the Greater Boston area until around 6 p.m., he said.
“There’ll be some impact during the Tuesday morning commute,” Dunham said. “Tuesday night we’ll probably see the greatest impact on the commute, and even likely into the Wednesday morning commute.”
Near Boston, people close to the coast should get around two inches of snow, while those farther west could get up to four inches, Dunham predicted Monday evening.
Similarly, Southeastern Massachusetts is expected to get two to three inches of snow, while the North Shore and the Connecticut River Valley could get three to four. Areas east of I-95 shouldn’t get more than four inches of snow, Dunham said.
Other areas of the state will likely get more accumulation. Dunham said the higher elevations in Worcester County and the Berkshires could get 18 to 24 inches of snow.
“Pretty much across the state this is going to be a heavy, wet snow. You’ve got to make sure you’re in shape to shovel because that snow is going to be heavy to lift,” he said. “So you want to be able to take your time, or better yet, get some youngsters to help you out.”
Temperatures Monday are expected to dip to 38 degrees overnight, according to NWS. The high on Tuesday is expected to be 40 degrees, with a low of 33 degrees overnight.
Wednesday’s predicted high is 42 degrees, while temperatures the rest of the week are expected to be in the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Below, see what local forecasters are saying about the upcoming nor’easter.
