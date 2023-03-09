Weather What forecasters are saying about the nor’easter Meteorologists are warning of heavy, wet snow and high winds across Massachusetts during the storm. Most of Massachusetts is expected to get significant snowfall during the upcoming nor'easter. Craig Walker/The Boston Globe

Forecasters are warning Bay Staters that the nor’easter that arrived Monday afternoon and evening is expected to bring significant snowfall to most parts of the state.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Advisory for all of Massachusetts and a High Wind Warning for coastal areas of the state for 24 hours beginning 8 a.m. Tuesday. It also issued a Coastal Flooding Advisory from 3 to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“This storm could be a fairly high impact storm for pretty much the entire state between the heavy, wet snow and the gusts of 55 to 60+ mph right along the coast,” NWS Boston Meteorologist Alan Dunham said Sunday night.

Storm timeline

Despite the fact that the storm is expected to last nearly two days, it’s still one system, Dunham said.

It began to rain across the state Monday afternoon and evening before changing to snow in the higher elevations of Western and Central Massachusetts around 7 p.m.

Dunham said Monday evening that the rain is expected to shift to snow overnight in the rest of Western and Central Massachusetts, minus the Connecticut River Valley.

Greater Boston should begin seeing some snow mixed in with the rain late Tuesday morning, Dunham said, but by midnight, the precipitation is expected to turn entirely to snow.

Southeastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, but will accumulate some slushy, wet snow overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, Dunham said.

In addition to the snow, strong winds are expected on the coast. Dunham said winds will start out at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, but Tuesday afternoon, they could reach up to 60 mph.

“There’s a good chance of some power outages because I would anticipate that branches, maybe even some trees, could come down with those winds and heavy, wet snow,” he said.

Dunham said snow and rain are expected to continue in most of the state through all of Tuesday and Tuesday night. It will likely taper off in Western and Central Massachusetts around 11 a.m. Wednesday and continue in the Greater Boston area until around 6 p.m., he said.

“There’ll be some impact during the Tuesday morning commute,” Dunham said. “Tuesday night we’ll probably see the greatest impact on the commute, and even likely into the Wednesday morning commute.”

Snow totals

Near Boston, people close to the coast should get around two inches of snow, while those farther west could get up to four inches, Dunham predicted Monday evening.

Similarly, Southeastern Massachusetts is expected to get two to three inches of snow, while the North Shore and the Connecticut River Valley could get three to four. Areas east of I-95 shouldn’t get more than four inches of snow, Dunham said.

Other areas of the state will likely get more accumulation. Dunham said the higher elevations in Worcester County and the Berkshires could get 18 to 24 inches of snow.

“Pretty much across the state this is going to be a heavy, wet snow. You’ve got to make sure you’re in shape to shovel because that snow is going to be heavy to lift,” he said. “So you want to be able to take your time, or better yet, get some youngsters to help you out.”

Temperatures this week

Temperatures Monday are expected to dip to 38 degrees overnight, according to NWS. The high on Tuesday is expected to be 40 degrees, with a low of 33 degrees overnight.

Wednesday’s predicted high is 42 degrees, while temperatures the rest of the week are expected to be in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

Below, see what local forecasters are saying about the upcoming nor’easter.

National Weather Service: ‘Heavy snow will occur overnight across the high terrain of the northern Worcester Hills and [Berkshires]’

[9 PM] Much of #SNE is experiencing a cold rain right now. However, the higher terrain of the interior particularly over 600 feet in elevation are experiencing wet snow. Heavy snow will occur overnight across the high terrain of the northern Worcester Hills and Berks. pic.twitter.com/0eTSgavrdD — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 14, 2023

Strong wind gusts are forecast across Eastern MA, the Cape & Islands. Wind gusts of 55mph-65mph are possible in these areas, which could cause widespread power outages due to heavy/wet snowfall coupled with strong winds. Wind gusts are expected to drop below 30-35mph by late Wed. pic.twitter.com/YQSFwgLyS9 — MEMA (@MassEMA) March 14, 2023

❄️Heads up, Massachusetts! @NWSBoston meteorologists are forecasting a strong nor'easter expected to hit tonight through Wednesday morning.❄️



The storm has the potential to be a multi-hazard event. Thread 🧵below on impacts and safety tips #MAsnow pic.twitter.com/s7K5ufb5P4 — MEMA (@MassEMA) March 14, 2023

Dave Epstein: ‘Pouring rain tomorrow when you awaken’

Not much change from earlier maps. Tweaked 2-5" a bit further west. Still could go either way in that 495 to 128 belt. Will revise as needed one more time in the morning. Pouring rain tomorrow when you awaken. #WeatherWisdom pic.twitter.com/MzfYZGvvJD — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) March 13, 2023

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘No need to rush out and shovel the snow after it ends’

No need to rush out and shovel the snow after it ends. Here are the highs on Wednesday and there will be no flash freeze. Take it easy as this will be a heavy wet snow. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/QFwWQ4rUIk — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) March 14, 2023

The biggest challenge in forecasting snow totals will be when the rain transitions to snow on Tuesday. here's a rough estimate of when you'll see the heavy wet snow. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/CkBxgeEh71 — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) March 14, 2023

David Williams, WCVB: ‘Winds do not taper off until Wednesday when this storm finally departs’

Expect very gusty conditions starting as early as tomorrow morning lasting throughout the day. Winds do not taper off until Wednesday when this storm finally departs #wcvb pic.twitter.com/kkARipsm7f — David Williams (@Wxdavidw) March 14, 2023

With this storm there is a risk for coastal flooding as well especially for east facing coasts. Minor flooding possible Tuesday through Wednesday morning but we are really watching the time frame of late Tuesday heading into Wednesday for the potential of moderate flooding #wcvb pic.twitter.com/GnmSmhDghE — David Williams (@Wxdavidw) March 14, 2023

Rain has already changed over to snow in many of the high elevation locations. Rain will continue closer to the coast with heavy wet snow continuing overnight for the higher elevations. Expect the changeover to snow for everyone come tomorrow afternoon/evening. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/xGChBt8Hkx — David Williams (@Wxdavidw) March 14, 2023

Breaking down my latest snow forecast now @boston25 pic.twitter.com/mPoGucd31i — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) March 13, 2023

Jeremy Reiner, 7News: ‘Highest amount of snow in higher elevations of southern New England’

Heavy rain, snow and high wind through the day on Tuesday. Highest amount of snow in higher elevations of southern New England. #7news pic.twitter.com/KcLCbY6CQm — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 13, 2023

Eric Fisher, WBZ-TV: ‘In the city of Boston it’s all rain (and plenty of it) until the wind goes north tomorrow afternoon and we flip to snow’

In the city of Boston it's all rain (and plenty of it) until the wind goes north tomorrow afternoon and we flip to snow. Still staying above freezing, though. #wbz pic.twitter.com/lqk71eXg3x — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 13, 2023

Selection of graphics for your planning purposes. Definitely a complicated storm with varying impacts across the area



Full debrief coming up starting at 5 #wbz pic.twitter.com/8DwVLn0LPP — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 13, 2023

Pete Bouchard, NBC10 Boston: ‘Rain tonight switches to snow tomorrow’

It's a great time to be a meteorologist. Kinda.



Rain tonight switches to snow tomorrow…along the coast, it may switch MANY times between rain & snow. Totals there, not so deep. Winds 45-65 at/near coast, 35-45 elsewhere.



Let's go. (Back to spring.) pic.twitter.com/2IA0XL8EgG — Pete Bouchard NBC10 Boston (@PeteNBCBoston) March 13, 2023