Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

A mostly sunny day.

A woman and her dog sit together on a park bench.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for mostly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a dry, pleasant day.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

A storm is expected to pass to our south Friday night and Saturday. There will be slight chances for light rain or snow showers in some spots.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 09
    Mostly cloudy
    49° 31°
  • Fri March 10
    Intermittent clouds
    46° 36°
  • Sat March 11
    Rain to snow
    41° 31°
  • Sun March 12
    Mostly sunny
    41° 33°
  • Mon March 13
    Rain to snow
    43° 36°
  • Tue March 14
    Flurries
    42° 34°
  • Wed March 15
    Cloudy
    42° 33°