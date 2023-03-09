Weather Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast A mostly sunny day. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for mostly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a dry, pleasant day.

Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.

A storm is expected to pass to our south Friday night and Saturday. There will be slight chances for light rain or snow showers in some spots.

Accumulating snowfall is expected for western MA/CT mainly west of the CT river valley. Timing for snow is Friday night after the evening commute and ending mid Saturday morning. Untreated roads may become snow covered and slick especially across the high terrain. #MAWX #CTWX pic.twitter.com/4qMxj0BaFn — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 9, 2023

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 49° 31°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 46° 36°

Sat Rain to snow Rain to snow 41° 31°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 41° 33°

Mon Rain to snow Rain to snow 43° 36°

Tue Flurries Flurries 42° 34°

Wed Cloudy Cloudy 42° 33° Down Arrow