Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a dry, pleasant day.
Forecasters are calling for mostly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the mid 40s.
A storm is expected to pass to our south Friday night and Saturday. There will be slight chances for light rain or snow showers in some spots.
