What forecasters are saying about the potential snow this weekend and early next week

Some stormy weather — and maybe some snow — is on the horizon for Massachusetts.

First up is a storm that the National Weather Service is forecasting will “more than likely” pass to the south on Saturday. The system could bring the potential for “some light snow” Friday night, followed by scattered rain and snow showers on Saturday.

The service said the snow will mainly be seen in far western Massachusetts and Connecticut, which could see an inch or two of accumulation.

“Southeast MA will be the exception, where moist [northeast] flow around the departing low will set up some ocean effect snow/rain showers,” the meteorologists said.

Sunday will be the respite from the dreary, wet weather before another storm arrives in the region Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to the service.

“Expect unsettled weather for much if not all of the first half of the work week,” the service said.

While a lot of uncertainty remains around the second storm, the service said so far, it expects the system to move in Monday night into Tuesday.

“The precipitation type and the location of heaviest precipitation are the biggest unknowns,” forecasters wrote Thursday. “Case in point, both the EPS and GEFS ensembles indicate a >99% chance of at least 0.01″ of precipitation through Tuesday, while probabilities of at least 1″ of snow are much less (though favoring the interior high terrain). Besides wet, potentially wintry weather, this system would also bring … strong winds to the region, again dependent on the eventual track.”

Below, see what local forecasters are saying so far about the potential timing and impacts of the two storms headed for Massachusetts.

Friday into Saturday

NWS Boston: ‘Northeast flow may result in a period of light snow for much of the region late Fri night into Sat, but any accumulations should be light.’

[Late Fri night-Sat] The latest data indicates the next storm system will pass far enough south of #SNE to prevent significant impacts. Northeast flow may result in a period of light snow for much of the region late Fri night into Sat, but any accumulations should be light. pic.twitter.com/ng38jPaUi4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 8, 2023

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Best chance for an 1-2″ is across western Mass/CT.’

Few snow showers overnight Friday into early Saturday AM. Best chance for an 1-2" is across western Mass/CT. pic.twitter.com/Om6WyvMUdq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 9, 2023

Mostly cloudy Saturday. Few scattered snow showers early in the am. Rain/snow shower in the afternoon is mainly across SE Mass. pic.twitter.com/pw44X5DgAL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 9, 2023

Some light snow is expected Friday night through Saturday morning. Travelers to southwestern #NewEngland should plan on slight delays. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/d3KFx2QhFG — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) March 9, 2023

MOSTLY A MISS…

Storm passing a little too far south to bring much snow here Friday night-Saturday AM.

❄️Few snow showers and flurries in eastern MA

❄️Coating-1" near and south of Worcester

❄️1-3" snow possible western MA and CT#WCVB pic.twitter.com/ZZv6wfU3En — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 9, 2023

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘Our in-house guidance staying tame, but we’ll still monitor closely.’

Most of the snow you see in the Northeast view over PA/NY falls Friday. Northern NJ snow thru NYC into Southern NewEng is Friday night into Sat, but keep in mind daytime impacts to roads in these lower snow areas this time of year will be limited owing to strengthening sun angle. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 8, 2023

Monday into Tuesday

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB: ‘Slow-moving, strengthening storm forms nearby Monday and lingers into Wednesday.’

STORMY NEXT WEEK…

Slow-moving, strengthening storm forms nearby Monday and lingers into Wednesday

Potential for strong winds, erosion and rough surf at the coast

Rain and heavy snow… with snow likely favoring the interior- but it will depend on the track of the storm #WCVB pic.twitter.com/BkRZ6PaSMg — Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) March 9, 2023

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Interior snow, rain and strong winds likely. Ultimate rain/snow line determined by track.’

Coastal storm develops and strengthens a lot Monday afternoon – Tuesday. Interior snow, rain and strong winds likely. Ultimate rain/snow line determined by track… as it looks now, higher terrain favors higher totals. pic.twitter.com/x4gJmNlfEx — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) March 9, 2023

Dave Epstein: ‘As is always the case this far out could be anything from significant to nothing.’

That could be fun. Next threat of any stormyness is late Monday through Wednesday time frame. As is always the case this far out could be anything from significant to nothing. pic.twitter.com/DL9JxjtaHw — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) March 8, 2023

Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘There’s still a large amount of uncertainty in where storm actually ends up tracking.’

Our 10-day forecast on @nbc10boston & @necn continues to feature another storm potential early next week. I've been mentioning on-air that storm looks to have more potential for precipitation in NewEng than the weekend one… pic.twitter.com/FhkliN56If — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 8, 2023

2) Notice incredible spread in forecast low pressure centers. Suggests there's still a large amount of uncertainty in where storm actually ends up tracking.



Pretty fitting of this winter: you could even get a perfect track but not enough cold to do the job! We shall see. — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) March 8, 2023