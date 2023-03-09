What forecasters are saying about the potential snow this weekend and early next week

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Some stormy weather — and maybe some snow — is on the horizon for Massachusetts.
First up is a storm that the National Weather Service is forecasting will “more than likely” pass to the south on Saturday. The system could bring the potential for “some light snow” Friday night, followed by scattered rain and snow showers on Saturday.
The service said the snow will mainly be seen in far western Massachusetts and Connecticut, which could see an inch or two of accumulation.
“Southeast MA will be the exception, where moist [northeast] flow around the departing low will set up some ocean effect snow/rain showers,” the meteorologists said.
Sunday will be the respite from the dreary, wet weather before another storm arrives in the region Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, according to the service.
“Expect unsettled weather for much if not all of the first half of the work week,” the service said.
While a lot of uncertainty remains around the second storm, the service said so far, it expects the system to move in Monday night into Tuesday.
“The precipitation type and the location of heaviest precipitation are the biggest unknowns,” forecasters wrote Thursday. “Case in point, both the EPS and GEFS ensembles indicate a >99% chance of at least 0.01″ of precipitation through Tuesday, while probabilities of at least 1″ of snow are much less (though favoring the interior high terrain). Besides wet, potentially wintry weather, this system would also bring … strong winds to the region, again dependent on the eventual track.”
Below, see what local forecasters are saying so far about the potential timing and impacts of the two storms headed for Massachusetts.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.