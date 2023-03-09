Weather What forecasters are saying about the ‘high impact storm’ coming Monday night Forecasters are warning of heavy, wet snow and high winds across Massachusetts during the upcoming nor'easter. Most of Massachusetts is expected to get significant snowfall during the upcoming nor'easter. Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP

Forecasters are warning Bay Staters that the nor’easter set to hit Monday evening is expected to bring significant snowfall to most parts of the state.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for all of Massachusetts from Monday evening through Wednesday morning and a high wind watch from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

“This storm could be a fairly high impact storm for pretty much the entire state between the heavy, wet snow and the gusts of 55 to 60+ mph right along the coast,” NWS Boston Meteorologist Alan Dunham said Sunday night.

Storm timeline

Despite the fact that the storm is expected to last nearly two days, Dunham said, it’s still one system. Rain will likely impact western Massachusetts around noon Monday and continue across the state, reaching the Greater Boston area between 6 and 8 p.m., he said.

The rain is expected to change to snow in the evening and overnight in western and central Massachusetts, Dunham said, and shift in the Greater Boston area between 8 and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

In addition to the snow, strong winds are expected, especially near the coast. Dunham said winds will start out at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, but in the afternoon, they could reach up to 60 mph.

“There’s a good chance of some power outages because I would anticipate that branches, maybe even some trees, could come down with those winds and heavy, wet snow,” he said.

Dunham said the snow is expected to continue in most of the state through all of Tuesday and Tuesday night. It will likely taper off in western and central Massachusetts around midday Wednesday and continue in the Greater Boston area until around 7 p.m., he said.

“There’ll be some impact during the Tuesday morning commute,” Dunham said. “Tuesday night we’ll probably see the greatest impact on the commute, and even likely into the Wednesday morning commute.”

Snow totals

Near Boston, people close to the coast should see four to five inches, while those further west should see eight to 10, Dunham predicted.

Similarly, Dunham said, southeastern Massachusetts will likely see an inch to five inches, with areas further inland seeing more snow than areas on the coast. The Cape and Islands could see up to an inch, he said.

Other areas of the state will likely get even more accumulation. Dunham said that the North Shore could get eight to 10 inches, while higher elevations in Worcester County could get 11 to 14.

The Connecticut River Valley may see less snow, Dunham said, about six to eight inches. The Berkshires are expected to get the most snow, with forecasts calling for up to two feet of snow.

“Pretty much across the state this is going to be a heavy, wet snow. You’ve got to make sure you’re in shape to shovel because that snow is going to be heavy to lift,” he said. “So you want to be able to take your time, or better yet, get some youngsters to help you out.”

Temperatures this week

Temperatures Monday are expected to reach 44 degrees during the day, dipping to 37 degrees overnight, according to the NWS. The high on Tuesday is expected to be 37 degrees, with a low of 30 degrees overnight.

Wednesday will likely be the last cold day for a little while, with a predicted high of 34 degrees, according to the NWS. Temperatures the rest of the week are expected to be in the mid-forties to mid-fifties.

Below, see what local forecasters are saying about the upcoming nor’easter.

Here's a look at the Key Points for the upcoming storm in southern New England.#ctwx #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/LHsKCY2vxu — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) March 13, 2023

Strong winter storm expected late Mon. evening thru early Wed.



❄️Heavy/wet plowable snow – esp. interior/W MA

💨Strong, gusty winds – esp. along coast

🌊Minor coastal flooding expected



Snow starts in W MA after midnight Mon. or mid-morning Tues. in areas outside higher terrain pic.twitter.com/f55FiPohL6 — MEMA (@MassEMA) March 12, 2023

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘The heaviest snow will be inland with elevation but even late in the storm snow will crash into the coast.’

Here's the storm that will give us rain, to snow and create some powerful wind gusts. It will start Monday evening and last through Wednesday. The heaviest snow will be inland with elevation but even late in the storm snow will crash into the coast. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/XKJrCViGjg — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) March 13, 2023

Sarah Wroblewski, WBZ-TV: ‘Power outages & minor coastal flooding’ is possible

A March Nor'easter will impact the area with heavy, wet snow, heavy rain at the coast and strong to damaging winds. Power outages & minor coastal flooding is also possible as this storm will impact the area Monday night-Wednesday. #WBZ #NextWeather pic.twitter.com/ZgTpIjMWZp — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) March 13, 2023

Gusts at the coast up to 60 mph possible, 30-50 mph inland where heavy, wet snow is likely… weighing down on limbs/power lines. Be prepared ahead of the storm. #WBZ #NextWeather pic.twitter.com/JaRNWFD11l — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) March 13, 2023

A Nor'easter will begin to bring heavy rain and snow to the area starting late Monday and continue through Wednesday. This is a large storm that will have big impacts… from precip to wind and some coastal concerns… stay with #WBZ and #NextWeather as new data arrives. pic.twitter.com/JHUwt3QL5n — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) March 13, 2023

Winds over the water will build seas 12-18 ft! Watching multiple high tide cycles for the possibility of minor to at times moderate coastal flooding. High Wind Watch for the Coast & Cape for gusts up to 60 mph! #WBZ #NextWeather pic.twitter.com/kvWHIQq0C0 — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) March 13, 2023

Monday morning starts off dry and quiet… grab the rain gear, showers arrive during the afternoon/evening. Light impact to the evening commute… precip gets heavier (& snowier inland) overnight Monday. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/POtLVB5QVg — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) March 13, 2023

OK, looking at some of the late data and will add the 1 foot plus bands… Let's discuss now @boston25 pic.twitter.com/QHhqeqB7Pz — Kevin Lemanowicz (@KevinBoston25) March 13, 2023

Tevin Wooten, NBC10 Boston: ‘Prepare for significant travel impacts now.’

🚨Heads up! A high impact, multifaceted winter storm is on the way early this week. Conditions go downhill late Monday night, and last through much of Tuesday. Prepare for significant travel impacts now. Due to nature of the heavy, wet-snow + wind, power outages are likely. pic.twitter.com/Tfa2Ro2zhl — Tevin Wooten (@TevinWooten) March 12, 2023

Jeremy Reiner, WHDH: ‘Snow will be heavy/wet, especially in lower elevations’

Aside from snow….Wind/Travel/Power disruption will be other issues we monitor. pic.twitter.com/jjo5hBrgEF — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 12, 2023

Tracking quite the storm for very late Monday night into very late Tuesday night with heavy snow, rain along with high wind at the coast. It's March….it'll melt fast. #7news pic.twitter.com/fsR0lHZ1H0 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 12, 2023