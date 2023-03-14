Weather

Photos: March nor’easter sweeps through Massachusetts

Waves crash into homes on Turner Road in Scituate.
Waves crash into homes on Turner Road in Scituate. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

A powerful mid-March nor’easter swept across the Bay State on Tuesday, bringing driving rain, heavy snow, wicked winds, and pounding surf.

Here are photos from across the region showing the impact of the late-season storm.

A snow squall pummels a shopper
A snow squall pummels a shopper leaving a supermarket on Hancock Street in North Quincy. – Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe
Heavy snowfall buried a car
Heavy snowfall buried a car outside a home in Fitchburg. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
A snow day meant fun for kids at at Institute Park in Worcester. – Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe
Waves crash on the rocks at the seawall in Marshfield
Waves crash on the rocks at the seawall in Marshfield. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe
A sidewalk being shoveled on Lincoln Street in Worcester.
A sidewalk being shoveled on Lincoln Street in Worcester. – Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe
A man removed snow on his elderly neighbor's driveway
Anousith Voralath removed snow from his elderly neighbor’s driveway in Leominster. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe
A man takes a photo of the waves breaking along Lynn Shore Drive. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe
Pedestrians clutch umbrellas against the rain and wind
Pedestrians clutch umbrellas against the rain and wind on Tremont Street in Boston. – Lane Turner/The Boston Globe
Taking photos of the surf at the seawall in Marshfield.
Taking photos of the surf at the seawall in Marshfield. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

