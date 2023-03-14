Weather Photos: March nor’easter sweeps through Massachusetts Waves crash into homes on Turner Road in Scituate. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

A powerful mid-March nor’easter swept across the Bay State on Tuesday, bringing driving rain, heavy snow, wicked winds, and pounding surf.

Here are photos from across the region showing the impact of the late-season storm.

A snow squall pummels a shopper leaving a supermarket on Hancock Street in North Quincy. – Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe

Heavy snowfall buried a car outside a home in Fitchburg. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

A snow day meant fun for kids at at Institute Park in Worcester. – Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

Waves crash on the rocks at the seawall in Marshfield. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

A sidewalk being shoveled on Lincoln Street in Worcester. – Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

Anousith Voralath removed snow from his elderly neighbor’s driveway in Leominster. – Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe

A man takes a photo of the waves breaking along Lynn Shore Drive. – Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Pedestrians clutch umbrellas against the rain and wind on Tremont Street in Boston. – Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

Taking photos of the surf at the seawall in Marshfield. – Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Rain to snow Rain to snow 41° 33°

Wed Mostly cloudy with flurries Mostly cloudy with flurries 43° 34°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 49° 38°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 49° 41°

Sat Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 50° 28°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 39° 30°

Mon Sunny Sunny 48° 36° Down Arrow