Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Cloudy and mild. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast is calling for mild, pleasant conditions for the next couple of days.

Friday looks like a cloudy day with light winds and high temperatures around 50 degrees, according to forecasters.

Saturday should see a mix of sun and clouds along with high in the low 50s in many spots. A much cooler day is expected on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 50° 36°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 50° 43°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 53° 29°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 39° 27°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 48° 34°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 50° 36°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 52° 37° Down Arrow