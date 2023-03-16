Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Cloudy and mild.

People walking among trees at Lynch Park in Beverly.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast is calling for mild, pleasant conditions for the next couple of days.

Friday looks like a cloudy day with light winds and high temperatures around 50 degrees, according to forecasters.

Saturday should see a mix of sun and clouds along with high in the low 50s in many spots. A much cooler day is expected on Sunday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 16
    Partly sunny with showers
    50° 36°
  • Fri March 17
    Cloudy
    50° 43°
  • Sat March 18
    Intermittent clouds
    53° 29°
  • Sun March 19
    Partly sunny
    39° 27°
  • Mon March 20
    Mostly sunny
    48° 34°
  • Tue March 21
    Partly sunny
    50° 36°
  • Wed March 22
    Mostly cloudy
    52° 37°