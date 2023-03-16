Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
The Boston weather forecast is calling for mild, pleasant conditions for the next couple of days.
Friday looks like a cloudy day with light winds and high temperatures around 50 degrees, according to forecasters.
Saturday should see a mix of sun and clouds along with high in the low 50s in many spots. A much cooler day is expected on Sunday.
