Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Sunny and milder. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

After a chilly Sunday, the Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a mild, pleasant day.

Skies will be sunny, winds will be gusty, and high temperatures will reach the 50s, according to forecasters.

More mild weather is expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 38° 28°

Mon Sunny Sunny 53° 37°

Tue Sunny Sunny 57° 40°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 48° 41°

Thu Showers Showers 55° 46°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 53° 40°

Sat Rain Rain 47° 36° Down Arrow