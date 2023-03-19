Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Sunny and milder.

A student walks back to class after recess at the Boston Common
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

After a chilly Sunday, the Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a mild, pleasant day.

Skies will be sunny, winds will be gusty, and high temperatures will reach the 50s, according to forecasters.

More mild weather is expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today March 19
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    38° 28°
  • Mon March 20
    Sunny
    Sunny
    53° 37°
  • Tue March 21
    Sunny
    Sunny
    57° 40°
  • Wed March 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    48° 41°
  • Thu March 23
    Showers
    Showers
    55° 46°
  • Fri March 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    53° 40°
  • Sat March 25
    Rain
    Rain
    47° 36°