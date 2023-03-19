Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
After a chilly Sunday, the Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a mild, pleasant day.
Skies will be sunny, winds will be gusty, and high temperatures will reach the 50s, according to forecasters.
More mild weather is expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.